8 P.M.

I am lying in bed, waiting for Clara.

Actually, I am not lying in the bed. I am lying on it.

I am lying on the Double Wedding Ring quilt that was Clara's gift to me when we married just over four years ago. For so common and popular a pattern—with its circles within circles, a happy emblem of the willing commitment and submission of newlyweds to the gyve and take of marriage—it is an unusual example of the craft.

Huge for a quilt from its time, the Civil War, it is actually large enough to cover our bed, which was custommade for us, as was most everything else in this vast loft, aside from the antiques, before we moved in on our wedding night.

It is a larger bed than what is called king-sized. So we call it emperor-sized, not to celebrate our condition of sovereignty in our secluded home up here atop the city but to make a private musical joke. It was in Beethoven's Emperor Concerto that the cadenza was first written out, and this bed has been the rebellious site of our endless improvisation as Clara and I have played upon the flesh of one another in the deepening nights of our marriage.

Like the Great Bed of Ware, ours is square and consequently so is the quilt, as if it were from the century before its own. It is also unusual in its provenance and condition.

It is Amish and yet vastly more colorful than those enviably simple people were allowing themselves to produce at that wretched time. I imagine it being made in secret by one ambitious and beautiful young maiden who found its colors in the innocent blue of the sky and the promiscuous red of the blood that saturated the black Pennsylvania soil as this beloved nation sent an axe through its own neck.

The Double Wedding Ring design had appeared very little before that civil war and even then was not widely dispersed until the first few decades of the present century, which, appropriately, has run completely out of decades now and approaches the open mons of the millennium deadened by the safety on its senseless glans.

Like most Amish quilts from that time, this one is made of wool, though the wool has softened to an almost silky texture. Yet it sustains itself in defiance of the disintegration visited upon virtually every other quilt of its age and fabric by what is called the "burning" rendered by the natural dyes.

It is that survival, more than the cherishable but trite symbolism of the interlocking wedding bands (which the Amish, like Clara and me, do not choose to wear), that renders this quilt precious to me. Marriage has become the most disposable of our American institutions, as desire is discarded like some withered membrane from its flesh. But I am determined that ours will escape the disintegration of familiarity and will last beyond its own time, beyond death itself.

I am in love with marriage and find it even as mysterious as I hope always to find my wife. At the same time, I am forever attempting to solve its mystery, and hers. I have always wanted to know the truth of things, though I am aware, as Nietzsche said, that it is a condition of existence that those who lift the shroud from truth shall perish.

But I have perished before.

I AM LYING in bed, waiting for Clara.

Actually, I am not waiting for Clara. Clara left not twenty minutes ago. It is much too soon, and too early, for me to be waiting for her to return.

In fact, I had been waiting, with some impatience, for her to leave.

We have not been apart often enough in our marriage, not at night. It is true that we spend every day apart, she at her shop, I here, listening to my music, thinking my thoughts, pursuing my job, which I take delight in describing to the Internal Revenue Service, who are the only people I am obliged to tell what I do, as repairman, that great fixture in American life. (I got the idea, I must confess, from my father, who had called me a born diaskeuast, which has come to mean someone who fixes things. And while I've never been a diaskeuast, the Greek root of that word—skeuos, meaning tool—brought forth the image of the repairman, to mention nothing of its vulgar invocation of the male member. Words are so seductive!—is it any wonder I was ravished by them to the point of total surrender and virtual eradication.)

I have been audited but once, for I am immaculate in the handling of my finances, which are considerable, though through no effort of my own unless inheritance might be considered an endowment; and the audit was indeed occasioned by my reporting of this bequest. On that singular occasion I was rather disappointed that the agent assigned to my return did not ask me just what it was I repaired. I wonder how much more deeply she might have probed into my ultraconservatively invested, slowly compounding tower of Treasuries had I been able to give my answer to her unasked question: "Myself."

Just what sort of repairman did she think I was, sitting before her in my daily uniform of tweed suit (trousers cuffed; poplin come July), Oxford shirt, club cravat (unlike Wittgenstein I am perpetually betied), sturdy brogues that might as well have come with a lifetime guarantee, aristocratic sandy hair, horn-rims from behind which my print-betrayed eyes gazed at her with the knowledge of how everything worked except the actual things of this world and, of course, me?

I like to think that what fooled her were my muscular build, courtesy of my father as my money had been the hereditament from my mother, and my hands, which are so large and architecturally veined and fiercely jointed that they frighten even me.

It is as if from birth I knew there was no place for me here. I had been born with the body of an athlete and the face, as my late mother used to call it, of a matinée idol, but I refused to put either to use and would not have known how to do so even had I been so inclined. I did not want to "do" anything. I did not want to "make" anything. I did not want to "move" anything. I did not want to "influence" anything. I did not want to "change" anything. I did not want to "teach" anything. I did not even want to "have" anything.

I was a bad American boy. I could find no local heroes (not among the living, certainly, but also not among such contenders as Jonathan Edwards, Emerson, any of the James boys—and I include Jesse and Frank, William and Henry—and Santayana). I could keep no friends, for the boys always wanted to explore the world and the girls my feelings. I knew no love.

I knew no love until I found Clara.

And while Clara and I do spend each day apart, and she tends to come home rather late from her shop, we are so locked together at night—in conversation, in the sex that must be every marriage's interbastation, in huddled sleep on this huge bed in this one boundless room that is our home—that I have been looking forward to this time alone ever since Clara told me this morning that she had a dinner date for tonight.

It is hardly unprecedented for Clara to be out at night, though rarely for dinner and then typically to meet with one of her sources who has trucked or vanned in from Kentucky or Indiana or upstate New York or somewhere else in that other America with what usually turn out to be unworthy pieces anyway, according to Clara, who will always ask me to undress her myself after one of these frustrating get-togethers, as if to affirm a need for me so great that she could not even step out of her clothes were I not there to undo and catch them, or to challenge me to find upon her the excoriations of another's touch.

More commonly when she is out at night, she is catching up with the things that most people, who don't work as hard and as independently as Clara, find time for during the day: seeing dentists and doctors, who I sometimes think only pretend to keep evening hours just not to lose so charming a patient; hectoring her accountant, who persists in telling Clara that she is merely lucky to be doing so well, particularly in so volatile an economy, and that therefore she should be putting more money aside for old age instead of tying it up in inventory; and on irregular but not infrequent occasions going for a workout and massage to her health club, from which she returns burnished and avid.

Usually Clara goes to wherever she is going directly from work. It is rare for her to come home and change, as she did tonight.

Perhaps that is why I was so eager for her to leave. But I could hardly express my enthusiasm for her absence. That would be unkind and open to misinterpretation.

So I put my arms around her and drew her to me. "I'll miss you," I said.

She rested her head on my chest. We are the perfect height for one another. "It's not as if I'll be gone all night."

It had never occurred to me that she might be gone all night. It was a most provocative thing for her to say.

"I'll miss you if you're gone for five minutes." That was the perfect thing for me to say. But, then, it has been Clara who has taught me how to speak.

But I do not miss her.

I am lying here, as I had known I would, luxuriating in solitude. Darkness is now falling on this late-summer evening. I watch it while it eats the light as it spreads down my body on the bed and slides off my shoes on its way across the loft.

I am alone again and silent in the night.

But there is no pain now, as there has been pain so often in the past.

I am married. Nothing can hurt me.

I HAVE NEVER been married before. Neither has Clara. We entered one another without the nearly requisite modern encumbrance of an ex-this or -that.

There are no in-laws either. Clara claims to be an orphan, by fiat. She banished her parents from her life for the cruel trick she feels they played on her the day she was born. I have made no attempt to get her to reconcile with them, not out of fear they won't like me, for Clara likes me well enough, but because their absence from our lives allows me to be that much more alone with her. Also, I cannot bear the idea of looking at two people and being forced to realize that Clara got her purple gaze from this one and the twilit incandescence of her hair from that, her forthrightness from him and her lenocinant smile from her. I detest echo and reflection, replication and even semblance. I repudiate the tyranny of gene. I do not want to see her in anyone else. I want her to exist as if she had sprung into being directly from the touch of the power she judiciously calls It.

I am a literal orphan on the maternal side and might as well be on the other too. My father and I have not spoken since the reading of my mother's will. This is not to say he was unhappy with the will. In fact, he had devised it with her. It was me with whom he was unhappy. It was me with whom he had always been unhappy. And so he had arranged with my mother to provide for me for life. That done, he left my life.

Clara, who has never met him, detests him on my behalf. While I sometimes wish he could know how I am finally content (with her, of whose existence he is not even aware; with myself), I cannot betray her by calling him. And I believe he would rather cut off his hands than use them to pick up the phone to call me, though that does not stop me from imagining now and then when the phone rings that it is he. But that could not be: our number is unlisted; I have not answered a phone in what must be nearly five years now; and he believes I live a continent instead of merely eighty blocks away, for Clara arranged to have him mailed from San Francisco a mawkish printed card, signed by me, four Christmases ago.

And we have no children, Clara or I. "Or at least none that I know of," I joke of myself. It is, obviously, not a joke a woman can make. If a woman has a child, she knows it. A man might never.

But I have no reason to suspect I have a child somewhere. My sex life had been severely limited before Clara, and I had insisted, on its one manifestation, that I wear what I knew then only as a safety.

That singular time, when I lost my virginity to a girl who sat next to me in my freshman philosophy course at Yale and who in fact introduced me to Nietzsche by mockingly calling me an ascetic priest until I finally gave myself to her, I proudly produced said safety that I had bought in a pharmacy on Church Street and like nearly every other American boy carried around with me "just in case," though in my pocket, not my wallet, for even then I never went out in the street with a wallet, having realized, prophetically, that New Haven was a miniature Manhattan and that the races played a game my father called, quite wittily though with the utter disgust of the righteous, Involuntary Socialism. "What's that for?" asked the girl, whose name was Cosima, of all things, or at least she called herself Cosima, after the Cosima with whom more great men have been in love than perhaps any woman in history. (I never did learn her real name.) "Birth control," I answered. "I'm on the pill," she said and waved the thing away. "I still need it," I said, though I had no logical reason to say so, for this was 1978, and AIDS, while it had by then entered our bloodstream, was unknown. She took the little packet from me and held it by its silvery edge between her lips as she proceeded to unbuckle my belt and unzip my fly and lower my tweed trousers and then my boxers. "Look at you," she said, which I didn't realize then might be a common female expression at such a moment. And so I looked at me. As I did, Cosima expertly ripped open the packet using her teeth and the fingers of one hand while the other hand held me upright. Then she fingered the safety by its edges like some rare coin and began to unroll it upon me, seeming to urge it along with the flitting tip of her tongue. And as she left the glans behind and headed down the helve toward where her other hand was redundantly holding me straight up, I felt my whole body rise from her dorm-room squab and a great bolt of feeling ascend from my groin through my stomach and chest and throat and into my brain, where it horrified me by obliterating all my thoughts and did all it could to burst open my skull. I had closed my eyes involuntarily, quite as if I'd sneezed, and when I opened them I saw the reservoir of the safety tipped over along the side of my penis, bulgingly awash with my semen. Cosima was staring at it. "You came," she said glumly. "But that's okay. It happens." Her fingers had not left the bottom of the safety, and now she removed it from me, not rolling it up but gently pulling it until it came loose with a succulent pop and hung morosely from her fingers like a torpid windsock. "No need to apologize," she said, which made me realize, like some naïf Adam, that an apology might very well be what was required of me at this moment. "It was very exciting," she added. "One minute I was hardly touching you and the next minute you got even harder and I literally thought you were going to explode, I mean your whole thing, your whole cock, I thought it was going to explode in my hands. But all it did was come. Thank goodness. I never saw so much come in my life." She hefted the safety as if weighing it. "Of course," she went on, "I never saw anybody shoot right into a rubber before. But it was still prodigious. You must not have come in a long time." She seemed to expect me to say something, but I did not. "How long has it been since you came?" she persisted. "A long time," I said. She smiled. "I thought so. I can tell. Not just by this"—she waved the safety above me before releasing it so it fell to the floor—"but also by this." She reached down with the other hand and took my penis in her fingers. However much it might have fallen off, it now stood straight again, not because she was touching it, I realized, but because of the words she had been saying, the language she had used that had aroused me once again. "Look at you. I'll bet you last a lot longer this time, though it's all right if you don't because I don't care, I really don't, I just want you inside me and you can come if you want to, really, you can come whenever you want, I just want you inside me." As she spoke, she kept hold of me with one hand while she rose on her knees on the thick cushions and put her other hand up her skirt and wiggled her hips above me and finally got her undershorts down to her knees and bent over to push them toward her feet. She sighed when she removed the drawers over her bare feet and brought them up in her hand. "Do you like them?" "Beautiful," I said, for they were indeed, not for their soft fabric or their lacy trim but for their very form and what they signified and where they came from and how they fluttered in her trembling fingers. She let them fall onto my tie and lifted her skirt with both hands and stuck its hem between her front teeth and placed her hands open and flat, palm down, on her stomach and rubbed her way slowly down until the tips of the first two fingers of her right hand disappeared between the lips of her vagina, which she then spread open with the fingers of her left hand so I could see. I could see, and I was seeing something I had never seen before. "I'm so wet," she lisped from the hem of her skirt in her mouth, "so very wet," and, in my innocence, I thought of rain, sordid yet soterial, falling down on both of us, she with her head back now, in her ecstasy, I somehow watching her fingers move and seeing the vulnerable curve of her throat at the same time. She came forward on her knees over my thighs and adjusted her body so she was on the flats of her feet, squatting above me. Then, as she released her skirt from her teeth, she started to come down upon me. "Wait," I said. Her eyes returned to mine. "Are you going to come again?" she snarled solicitously. "No," I answered, "but I need one of those." I pointed down to where I thought the spent safety must have landed. "You must be kidding," said Cosima. "No," I confessed. "Why?" she pleaded. "Birth control," I repeated. It wasn't enough she was on the pill. I would do anything to keep from replicating myself on this earth. I wanted to be alone in my desolation, not bequeath it. "Well, did you bring another one? Tell me you brought another one. Please tell me you brought another one." "No." "Then how are we going to …" She sounded as if she might burst into tears. I took her hands in mine by putting my fingers between hers, whose bones, I realized—for this was the first time I had ever held hands with a girl—I might easily have snapped in half. But I merely straightened my arms so she rose in the air and I could wiggle out from beneath her. "Wait here," I said. Cosima fell back against the arm of the squab. "Where are you going?" I pulled up my underpants and pants together. "To buy another one. Don't worry. I'll be right back." "You must be nuts," she said angrily. Then she started to laugh. "You must really be nuts. Remind me not to get involved with freshmen ever again. I mean, don't bother. I can get myself off. I hate rubbers anyway. I'm on the pill, for God's sake. My roommates are coming back any second. Don't bother. I won't be here when you get back." I ran down the steps of her Vanderbilt Hall entrance and raced across the Old Campus and fled out the gate and dashed into the pharmacy on Church Street. When I got back to the Old Campus I realized I could as easily go to my own entrance and my own room as to her entrance and her room, but I went to hers. I knew she would not be there, or if she were there, her roommates would be gathered around her, and they would be laughing, and when I stepped back in and she pointed at me and threw her head back in even greater laughter so that she once again exposed her throat to me, now not in passion but in derision, they would all laugh even harder and I would be forced to join their laughter, for it was indeed funny, it was like something out of Molière, I realized, whom we were reading in French. And it must have been my thinking about being a character in L'École des femmes that had me laughing, instead of envisioning the breaking of her delectable neck, when I reached her door. I had expected it to be closed, locked. But it was open, just as I had so discourteously left it. And there was Cosima, on her back, sunk deeply among the pillows. She had taken off all her clothes. She had lit a candle against the fading light of this springtime freshman day. "C'mere," she ordered. "I didn't think you'd be here," I said in my surprise, "or else I thought your roommates … I don't understand." "I don't understand you either. I don't want to have to understand you. I just want to have you inside me." So she did.

I did not make love to Cosima ever again. Nor did I make love to anyone else during my remaining undergraduate years, or during the numerous years of my formal postgraduate studies, or for all the eleven years until my wedding night. Such abstinence was the result not of any trauma or shame but rather of my being unable to make any sense of what I had done. I had enjoyed myself, or at least a part of my body had, until it had been fucked and sucked and slapped and pulled and pushed to the degree that it had stopped feeling anything and fallen cold upon my thigh. Even then Cosima was encouraging, as she slipped her hand beneath it and said, "If Yale's endowment matched yours, we wouldn't have to pay tuition," and I found her words arousing and my cock recalescent. But for what? This might be life; but it wasn't art. This might be living for the moment; but I, like every thinker, wanted to live for the fortnight, if not eternity. Let all the other randy, red-blooded American boys follow what they believed to be their biologic destiny, treating the mons Veneris like Mont Blanc and having sex as often as possible with as many partners as possible. And then let them swagger and jactate among their fellow barbarians. To me this was nonsense. I was simply—and now I could speak from experience—not interested.

As for Cosima, her value to me was not in her blandiloquy or even her skillful and ultimately good-humored initiation of me into what I then believed was the meaninglessness of sex. It was, instead, in her introducing me to the work of Friedrich Nietzsche. By calling me an ascetic priest, Cosima had begun the process of getting me to have sex with her. By answering my questions about just where she had come up with the notion of the ascetic priest, she unwittingly opened the door for me into my entire future and closed the door for herself into my trousers.

I had always been a studious, inactive boy. But with my discovery of Nietzsche, I became a true ascetic. I wanted to be one of the "great, fruitful, inventive spirits" he wrote about in On the Genealogy of Morals. When he said that in such spirits you always encounter asceticism, that was for me.

I was in the perfect position to practice the three ascetic ideals: chastity, because I had now experienced, and found incongruous, its opposite and was perfectly content to embark upon "that melancholy sexual perversion known as continence"; humility, because I had been rendered humble by my father and was truly humble in my confrontation with the body of knowledge it was my ambition to unclothe; and poverty, which it was simple for me to practice because the wealth of my family had taught me to want nothing but what was abstract, like knowledge itself, and I was about to become, as George Steiner would years later describe the brilliant wife-murderer Louis Althusser, "inebriated with abstraction."

I even decided that I would follow Nietzsche to the extent of becoming a student of the uses and power of language, specifically a rhetorician, because Nietzsche's first job had been to teach rhetoric. I would master the Einreden, the power of rhetoric, what Mikkel Borch-Jacobsen calls "the whole domain of suggestion, of mimetico-affective contagion, of the magical power of words."

Words became my life, words in the search of truth, and it was through words that I would rise above the brutes or sink to the level of the demons. Nietzsche said in Truth and Lie in an Extra-moral Sense that we possess nothing but the metaphors of things. Though he warned often enough of the terrible threat to one's sanity in seeking the truth, the truth is what I sought, even as I sat in the shade of the leaning tower of Wimsatt and was taught that dualism, conflict, the clash of desires, are the key to the truth in art as in life. Is that not what every intelligent young person is striving for, or should be, before the illusions of life on the outside of the mind take over? Is that not what every old person, slipping feet first into death, desires? To know. The truth.

The connection between my obsession with Nietzsche and what might seem my obsession with the use of safeties is not as tenuous as it may seem. I had been raised at a time when safeties were seen as a means more of birth control than of inhibiting disease. And if there was anything that frightened me from the time I learned from my mother how babies came to be, it was the idea that I might have a child. I must have known intuitively what I was to learn under the tutelage of my friend and seducer, Cosima, who that very same night of my seduction gave me that most popular book of Nietzsche among undergraduates, Thus Spoke Zarathustra. It was at dawn the next morning, when I was back in my dorm room, nursing my sore member and feeling quite at peace with myself for having experienced and disposed of sex in a single encounter, that among Nietzsche's "great fugues of thought" I came upon these words: "In your children you shall make up for being the children of your father; thus you shall redeem all that is past."

I knew then that having a child would be for me the most meaningful act of my life and perhaps the only real act in a life devoted not to action but to contemplation. Is it any wonder, then, that I became celibate and would no longer even consider depositing my seed into the reinforced reservoir of what today has become a virtual symbol of enlightened sexuality, the condom?

Safe sex? There is no such thing. No sex is safe. And the sex in marriage, even if both of you are virgins when you meet (hardly the case with Clara, thank goodness, though almost with me) and remain faithful all your lives, is the most dangerous sex of all. Sex in marriage is always threatening, in and of itself, to renounce its own powers in mockery of your commitment and to leave you in perpetual grief and mourning. The ravages of AIDS to the body cannot compare to the devastation to the mind wrought by the slow evaporation of passion. AIDS kills you; marriage, mercilessly, lets you live.

Clara and I do not use condoms. We have never used any form of birth control. We are not "trying to have a baby." We are simply mixing our lives, which is what marriage should be and is a vastly better definition of it than the "joining" of lives, which implies a mere hitching of people rather than a coalescing of their beings. Concinnity is our goal in life precisely as it must be for the rhetorician in his discourse, that logic and harmony out of whose enactment come tranquility and beauty.

Our sex itself is redemptive. And if a child issues forth from it, as I hope a child will, that child shall redeem not only all that is past but also all that is to come.