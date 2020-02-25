Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Wildman
“How can a total stranger understand you better than the people you’ve known your entire life?”Read More
When Lance’s ’93 Buick breaks down in the middle of nowhere, he tells himself Don’t panic. After all, he’s valedictorian of his class. First-chair trumpet player. Scholarship winner. Nothing can stop Lance Hendricks.
But the locals don’t know that. They don’t even know his name. Stuck in a small town, Lance could be anyone: a delinquent, a traveler, a maniac. One of the townies calls him Wildman, and a new world opens up.
He’s ordering drinks at a roadhouse. Jumping a train. Talking to an intriguing older girl who is asking about his future. And what he really wants. As one day blurs into the next, Lance finds himself drifting farther from home and closer to a girl who makes him feel a way he’s never felt before-like himself.
This debut novel by a remarkable new talent explores the relationship between identity and place, the power of being seen, and the speed at which a well-planned life can change forever.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
* "A thought-provoking, hilarious, eloquent story of a young man realizing that the world is much larger than the one set up for him."—Kirkus Reviews, starred review