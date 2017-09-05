A badass modern Cajun cookbook from Top Chef fan favorite Isaac Toups and acclaimed journalist Jennifer V. Cole, featuring 100 full-flavor stories and recipes.





Things get a little salty down in the bayou…





Cajun country is the last bastion of true American regional cooking, and no one knows it better than Isaac Toups. Now the chef of the acclaimed Toups’ Meatery and Toups South in New Orleans, he grew up deep in the Atchafalaya Basin of Louisiana, where his ancestors settled 300 years ago. There, hunting and fishing trips provide the ingredients for communal gatherings, and these shrimp and crawfish boils, whole-hog boucheries, fish frys, and backyard cookouts–form the backbone of this book.





Taking readers from the backcountry to the bayou, Toups shows how to make:

A damn fine gumbo, boudin, dirty rice, crabcakes, and cochon de lait

His signature double-cut pork chop and the Toups Burger

And more authentic Cajun specialties like Hopper Stew and Louisiana Ditch Chicken. Along the way, he tells you how to engineer an on-the-fly barbecue pit, stir up a dark roux in only 15 minutes, and apply Cajun ingenuity to just about everything.





Full of salty stories, a few tall tales, and more than 100 recipes that double down on flavor, Chasing the Gator shows how–and what it means–to cook Cajun food today.