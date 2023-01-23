Free shipping on orders $35+

On the Hunt
On the Hunt

by Iris Johansen

On Sale

Sep 5, 2023

Page Count

432 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781538726440

Genre

Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Suspense

Description

#1 New York Times bestselling author Iris Johansen introduces a bold new heroine in Murphy Jordan, who, along will with her talented rescue dog, will take on an explosive case with global implications.

Praise

"Just by seeing the Iris Johansen name . . . you know [it] will be an explosive, unforgettable story."—Suspense Magazine
"Johansen keeps readers on the edge of their seats."—Booklist
"A master storyteller, Iris Johansen brings characters to life like no other."—Robert Dugoni, New York Times bestselling author
"There's no one like Iris Johansen!"—Tess Gerritsen, New York Times bestselling author
"Dive into the explosive world of Iris Johansen, where villains get exactly what they deserve and the good guys‑‑eventually‑‑win the day. That's a world I want to live in!"—Tami Hoag, #1 New York Times bestselling author
