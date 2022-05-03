A Face to Die For
A Face to Die For

by Iris Johansen

Mass Market / ISBN-13: 9781538713228

USD: $9.99  /  CAD: $12.99

ON SALE: January 10th 2023

Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Suspense

PAGE COUNT: 416

Mass Market
Eve Duncan attempts to unearth one of history’s mostintriguing lost secrets in this adventure ripped from the pages of Greek mythology, by #1 New York Times bestselling author Iris Johansen.

Archaeologist Riley Smith has been obsessed with Helen of Troy since she was a small girl, trailing her professor father all over the world in search of the tomb of the world’s most beautiful woman. Professor Smith put his life on the line to prove that, instead of a myth, Helen had been a living, breathing queen.

Riley seeks the help of forensic sculptor Eve Duncan, who has the unusual skills necessary to recreate the face that launched a thousand ships—revealing Helen’s true appearance for the first time in history. But convincing Eve to take on the challenge will be difficult because her efforts could come at great personal risk to her and her family…

Tomb raiders have murdered Riley’s father, and now she is more determined than ever to reach the burial site first, avenge his death, and enlist Eve’s aid. Also on hand to help is dashing fixer and treasure hunter Michael Cade, but could he have his own secret agenda when it comes to finding Helen?

Now both Riley and Eve are in danger and in a race across one of the most remote parts of the world. All they have is their trust in each other and their belief in a dream as they hunt for Helen.

Praise

"Dive into the explosive world of Iris Johansen, where villains get exactly what they deserve and the good guys - eventually - win the day. That's a world I want to live in!"—Tami Hoag, #1 New York Times bestselling author
"A master storyteller, Iris Johansen brings characters to life like no other."—Robert Dugoni, New York Times bestselling author
"Just by seeing the Iris Johansen name . . . you know [it] will be an explosive, unforgettable story."—Suspense Magazine
"Johansen keeps readers on the edge of their seats."—Booklist
"Readers who have followed the amazing emotional, spiritual and physical journey that forensic sculptor Eve Duncan has undergone know just how truly great this series is . . . Johansen is a spellbinding storyteller and in a class by herself!"—RT Book Reviews
"Johansen knows what readers like and doesn't hesitate to give it to them."—Kirkus Reviews
"A best-selling writer whose talent is out of this world."—San Francisco Book Review
"There's no one like Iris Johansen!"—Tess Gerritsen, New York Times bestselling author
