Which "aesthetic of joy" do you gravitate towards?In her new book, JOYFUL, designer and TED star Ingrid Fetell Lee identifies ten "aesthetics of joy," each of which reveals a distinct connection between the feeling of joy and the tangible qualities of the world around us.Discover which aesthetic you gravitate towards the most. EnergyYou gravitate towards the "energy" aesthetic, which means you probably love vibrant color and light. Joy is high-energy happiness, and the energy aesthetic is the visual manifestation of this energy in our lives: bright color and warm, sunny light. As the German painter Johannes Itten once said, “Color is life; for a world without colors appears to us as dead.” Pops of color and light can be like caffeine for the eyes. Turn to this aesthetic when you want to revitalize dull spaces and energize the people in them.AbundanceYou gravitate towards the "abundance" aesthetic, which means you probably love lushness, multiplicity, and variety. The aesthetic of abundance is the “kid in a candy store” feeling, and it stems from the joy we find in quantity and variety. But abundance doesn’t necessarily have to mean material abundance and the accumulation of stuff. Just as powerful is sensorial abundance, achieved through repeating patterns like polka dots and stripes, the layering of textures, and the use of multicolor palettes. Using these aesthetics can help create a space that reveals the truth of Mae West’s famous maxim: “Too much of a good thing can be wonderful.”FreedomYou gravitate towards the "freedom" aesthetic, which means you probably love nature, wildness, and open space.“In short, all good things are wild and free,” wrote Henry David Thoreau in a succinct expression of the joy we find in simple, unobstructed movement. Freedom delights us because it is what enables us to pursue everything else that matters in life. We find an aesthetic experience of freedom in open spaces and the sensations of wild nature. Incorporating this aesthetic, through negative space and greenery, as well as natural textures, materials, scents, and sounds, can help soften and ease the constraints of the manmade world.HarmonyYou gravitate towards the "harmony" aesthetic, which means you probably love balance, symmetry, and flow. Underneath the joy we find in a well-organized closet or a perfectly symmetrical seashell lie powerful principles of balance and rhythm, which together create a feeling of joyful harmony. Order in nature frequently suggests the presence of life, and is often associated with wellbeing and safety. The symmetrical shapes and geometric patterns of the harmony aesthetic combat a sense of disorder or chaos in the outer world, and enables the smooth flow of daily life, both physically and mentally.PlayYou gravitate towards the "play" aesthetic. We all have an innate drive to play, and this impulse is one of our most natural and effortless sources of joy. And the most playful shapes, the ones found in hula hoops and beach balls, carousels and merry-go-rounds, are circles and spheres. Research shows that a part of the brain called the amygdala, associated in part with fear and anxiety, lights up when people look at angular objects but stays quiet when they look at curved ones. In a manmade world defined by endless right angles, rounded shapes set our minds at ease and invite our playful inner child out into the open. SurpriseYou gravitate towards the "surprise" aesthetic. Surprise is a feeling distinct from joy, and yet they so often come together. We can be surprised by the pop of a firecracker, the stripes of a new shop’s awning in the neighborhood, the particular size and shape of a “thank you” note amongst the junk mail. Joyful surprises help to break the monotony of routines and can prompt us to reexamine preconceived notions and stereotypes. We use this aesthetic when we wrap presents, line our drawers with colorful paper, or play with norms around the scale and proportions of the objects in our surroundings. TranscendenceYou gravitate towards the "transcendence" aesthetic. It sometimes seems as if our emotions lie along a vertical spectrum. We feel uplifted, or lighter than air when joyful, down or heavy-hearted when sad. So it’s not surprising that experiences of lightness and elevation can evoke a transcendent feeling of joy. Watching a balloon drift or a butterfly flit, gazing up at the clouds or a cathedral’s vaulted ceiling, or peering out the window of a treehouse or airplane, we feel a shift in perspective that helps us zoom out from mundane concerns and infuse a sense of buoyancy into our daily lives.MagicYou gravitate towards the "magic" aesthetic. As children, the world of magic blends seamlessly with the real one, but as we get older, we feel pressure to leave magic behind. Still, human life is filled with natural mysteries — the Aurora Borealis, magnetism, fog, wind, and the pulsing of fireflies — that elicit a powerful sense of wonder that challenges our understanding of the world and opens us up to new discoveries. We can make our own magic with iridescent colors that shimmer and shift, reflective and prismatic materials, and trompe l’oeil and other optical illusions. As the English writer Eden Philpotts once wrote, “The universe is full of magical things patiently waiting for our wits to grow sharper.” CelebrationYou gravitate towards the "celebration" aesthetic. The word joy comes from the same root as the word rejoice, so celebration is inherent in the concept of joy. When we come together to share good news, the result is a kind of communal joy that is larger than the sum of its parts. Joy spreads infectiously through laughter, music, dance, and the upswept, open-armed gestures of merrymaking. We can harness this festive joy with aesthetic elements that amplify the effervescent, dynamic qualities of our natural expressions of joy: bursting shapes like those of fireworks and starbursts, sparkling lights and glittering materials that scatter light, and strong rhythms that unite a group in synchronized song or movement.RenewalYou gravitate towards the "renewal" aesthetic. Some of life’s greatest joys are fleeting, like the delight of watching the cherry blossoms flower in spring, the falling of snow, or the brief season of a favorite fruit. Joy isn’t a constant state, but one that ebbs and flows over time. Yet joy’s cyclical nature can sometimes get lost in the solidity and stasis of the manmade world. We can restore a dynamic quality to the built environment by incorporating aesthetics of renewal: blossoming shapes (flowers and flower-like forms), spirals, and S-curves that suggest expansion, potential, and growth. Which of these images brings you the most joy?Which of these images brings you the most joy?Which of these images brings you the most joy?Imagine each of the following sceneries in your head. Which one would brings you the most joy?Which of these images brings you the most joy?Which design element would you incorporate to your home decor next?