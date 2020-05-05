Available for the first time in the US, this masterpiece of cat-and-mouse espionage suspense from the Edgar Award Winning author and “genius” bestseller Ian Rankin is as timely and urgent as ever (Lee Child, bestselling author of the Jack Reacher series)





In Europe, the Americans are pulling out their troops in a tide of isolationism. Britain, torn between loyalties to America and the continent, is caught in the middle. Across the pond, a space shuttle crashes on landing, killing all but one of the crew on board: A British citizen named Mike Dreyfuss, who will become vilified by the US press and protesters.





Halfway across the world, at English ground control headquarters, Martin Hepton watches with dismay as they lose contact with the most advanced satellite in Europe. When a colleague who suspects something strange disappears, Hepton realizes there is much more at stake than anyone knows — and many more people on his trail than he can possibly evade . . .