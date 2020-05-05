Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Westwind

by

Available for the first time in the US, this masterpiece of cat-and-mouse espionage suspense from the Edgar Award Winning author and “genius” bestseller Ian Rankin is as timely and urgent as ever (Lee Child, bestselling author of the Jack Reacher series)

In Europe, the Americans are pulling out their troops in a tide of isolationism. Britain, torn between loyalties to America and the continent, is caught in the middle. Across the pond, a space shuttle crashes on landing, killing all but one of the crew on board: A British citizen named Mike Dreyfuss, who will become vilified by the US press and protesters.

Halfway across the world, at English ground control headquarters, Martin Hepton watches with dismay as they lose contact with the most advanced satellite in Europe. When a colleague who suspects something strange disappears, Hepton realizes there is much more at stake than anyone knows — and many more people on his trail than he can possibly evade . . .
Genre: Fiction / Fiction / Crime

On Sale: January 19th 2021

Price: $16.99

Page Count: 304

ISBN-13: 9780316497930

Back Bay Books Logo
What's Inside

Praise

"[A] techno-action-thriller with its ripped-from-today's-headlines plot...uncanny."—Richard Lipez, The Washington Post
"Rankin fans . . . will welcome this reprinting of a state-of-the-art, high-tech international thriller from 1990. . . . A fast-paced blast from the past . . . and (who knows?) maybe the immediate future as well."—Kirkus Reviews
Praise for In a House of Lies
"There's no one like Ian Rankin for bringing us right into the world of detectives."—Tana French
"Ian Rankin is a genius."—Lee Child
Read More Read Less