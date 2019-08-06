Watchman

From #1 international bestseller Ian Rankin, an unlucky spy gets one last chance at redemption.



Miles Flint is a spy who has been making some serious mistakes. His last assignment led to the death of a foreign official in London, and after getting too close to his current subject he wound up in police custody. But something is wrong at the agency that has nothing to do with Miles’ errors. Why did his last suspect know more about Miles’ assignment than Miles did? Why have so many operatives recently resigned? Despite the Director’s assurances, Miles begins his own investigation, to the dismay of his colleagues and even his own wife. Then Miles is sent to Belfast on a routine mission, a mission that confirms his darkest suspicions–and threatens his life.