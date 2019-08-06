Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Watchman
From #1 international bestseller Ian Rankin, an unlucky spy gets one last chance at redemption.Read More
Miles Flint is a spy who has been making some serious mistakes. His last assignment led to the death of a foreign official in London, and after getting too close to his current subject he wound up in police custody. But something is wrong at the agency that has nothing to do with Miles’ errors. Why did his last suspect know more about Miles’ assignment than Miles did? Why have so many operatives recently resigned? Despite the Director’s assurances, Miles begins his own investigation, to the dismay of his colleagues and even his own wife. Then Miles is sent to Belfast on a routine mission, a mission that confirms his darkest suspicions–and threatens his life.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"There's no one like Ian Rankin for bringing us right into the world of detectives. For anyone who's fascinated by the inner workings of that world, and all its tricky, brutal, expert ruthlessness, In A House of Lies is a must-read."—Tana French
"Loved In A House Of Lies. How does Rebus keep on getting better and better? Ian Rankin is a genius."—Lee Child
"Rankin remains the most consistent practitioner of finely crafted, richly detailed, literary crime novels being produced today. He's always been at the top of his game, and this latest is no exception."—Linwood Barclay
"In A House of Lies shows how investigations of historic crimes are currently shaping our world and who the casualties are. Thrillingly told, with the best cast in contemporary crime, Rankin is one of the most significant social commentators of our time. Just read the book. It says it better than I can."—Denise Mina
"Definitely not to be missed. Ian's at the top of his form here, and no reader will go away disappointed."—Peter Robinson
"In A House of Lies is Ian Rankin's Latest and Greatest. It is stunning. I didn't sleep for three nights reading it."—Jilly Cooper
"This is absolutely wonderful. Clever, gripping, a fabulous read."—Kate Mosse