Hansel & Gretel

Holly Hobbie brings to life a favorite spooky tale from childhood.

When a woodcutter and his scheming wife abandon Hansel and Gretel in the forest, all hope is lost until they come upon a cottage made of tasty sweets. But the owner is not the kindly old woman she pretends to be. Can Gretel save Hansel from the clutches of a hungry witch? Holly Hobbie’s masterful watercolors reach new heights in this spine-tingling rendition of the tale, faithful to the beloved classic.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Fairy Tales & Folklore

On Sale: March 3rd 2020

Price: $2.98

ISBN-13: 9781549104367

Edition: Unabridged

What's Inside

