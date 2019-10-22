Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Hansel & Gretel
Holly Hobbie brings to life a favorite spooky tale from childhood.
When a woodcutter and his scheming wife abandon Hansel and Gretel in the forest, all hope is lost until they come upon a cottage made of tasty sweets. But the owner is not the kindly old woman she pretends to be. Can Gretel save Hansel from the clutches of a hungry witch? Holly Hobbie’s masterful watercolors reach new heights in this spine-tingling rendition of the tale, faithful to the beloved classic.
Edition: Unabridged
