The Runaway





When LAPD forensic psychologist Becca Ortiz agrees to foster teenage runaway Ash, she knows she will love and protect her as her own daughter.





Ash may have turned her back on her old life on the streets, but there is still one person who she can’t bear to lose. Now he is about to drag her back into a dark world where nothing and no one is safe.





How far will Becca go to save her daughter?





And can she find her before it’s too late?



