The Runaway
The search for a teenage runaway sends her foster mother, a psychologist working for the LAPD, on a dangerous journey through Los Angeles’ criminal underworld, in this gripping new thriller by the author of the international bestseller Baby Doll.Read More
You’ll do anything to protect her.
But you’ll have to find her first.
When LAPD forensic psychologist Becca Ortiz agrees to foster teenage runaway Ash, she knows she will love and protect her as her own daughter.
Ash may have turned her back on her old life on the streets, but there is still one person who she can’t bear to lose. Now he is about to drag her back into a dark world where nothing and no one is safe.
How far will Becca go to save her daughter?
And can she find her before it’s too late?
Reader Reviews
Praise
"In this nail-biter...Overton shines a light on the plight of the mentally ill, foster children, and the homeless while building plenty of tension. Fans of bighearted thrillers will find a lot to like."—Publishers Weekly
"What a compulsive read! A brilliant first novel that kept me transfixed and entertained until the very last page."—New York Times bestselling author Tess Gerritsen on Baby Doll
"A suspenseful and satisfying psychological thriller by a writer who has hit her stride."—Dallas Morning News on The Walls
"Compelling ... Overton throws in enough twists, turns, and surprises to keep the reader wondering what on earth can happen next."—Publishers Weekly on Baby Doll
"Moves at breakneck speed."—Stylist on Baby Doll
"Overton spins a fast-moving, increasingly compelling tale."—Booklist on The Walls