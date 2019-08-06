Adventures in Fatherhood

Being a great father is not for the weak of heart! It’s an adventure every step of the way. Whether you’re fixing boo-boos and changing diapers, or coaching soccer and carpooling teenagers, you’ll find spiritual insight and practical advice in this devotional by Carlton Hughes and Holland Webb. The authors blend personal experiences with humor and spiritual application to encourage you, dad, to do your best for God and for your family.





Ellie Claire’s devotionals offer short inspirational readings, paired with inspiring quotes and Scripture verses to encourage your heart.





FEATURES:

Devotions written specifically for dads

Rugged, durable package

Perfect size for coat pocket or briefcase

Presentation page for personalization

Ribbon marker

A great gift for Father’s Day, dad’s birthday, or Christmas



