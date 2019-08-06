Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Adventures in Fatherhood
A Devotional
Adventure along with two dads in a devotional journey full of wisdom and warning.Read More
Being a great father is not for the weak of heart! It’s an adventure every step of the way. Whether you’re fixing boo-boos and changing diapers, or coaching soccer and carpooling teenagers, you’ll find spiritual insight and practical advice in this devotional by Carlton Hughes and Holland Webb. The authors blend personal experiences with humor and spiritual application to encourage you, dad, to do your best for God and for your family.
Ellie Claire’s devotionals offer short inspirational readings, paired with inspiring quotes and Scripture verses to encourage your heart.
FEATURES:
- Devotions written specifically for dads
- Rugged, durable package
- Perfect size for coat pocket or briefcase
- Presentation page for personalization
- Ribbon marker
- A great gift for Father’s Day, dad’s birthday, or Christmas
Hardcover
