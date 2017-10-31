Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Forgiving God
A Story of Faith
A young mother’s life is forever changed and her faith in God is broken when her son in diagnosed with complex physical disabilities. Restore and grow your faith as you read about Hilary Yancey’s personal journey back to God.
Edition: Unabridged
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Hilary's work is true in the best Christian sense: she brings order out of chaos, finds beauty out of brokenness, participates in redemption out of sorrow, and practices resurrection in the very places of death. Her writing has an inexplicable loveliness to each word, like we're all homesick for what she glimpsed."—Sarah Bessey, author of Jesus Feminist and Out of Sorts: Making Peace with an Evolving Faith
Hilary is one of my favorite writers. Period. Because she's not afraid
of what her writing will uncover. She's not afraid to look doubt and
question marks and God in the eye. And then she's not afraid to tell us
exactly what she found. Open this book and let her show you. I promise
it will change you too.—Lisa-Jo Baker, author of Never Unfriended and Surprised by Motherhood
"Hilary Yancey's writing is fraught with humanity and divinity, both. Her words are full of the... beautiful infusion of wisdom that happens when life does what it does."—Amber C. Haines, author of Wild in the Hollow
"With poetry and insight, authenticity and vulnerability, Hilary explores the hidden work of making space. Space for the stories we never thought would be ours. Space for the people who become ours to love. Space for the Grace of God, that so often lies hidden under it all."—Addie Zimmerman, author of When We Were on Fire and Night Driving
I love learning from Hilary as I read how she models, day in and out, the life of a parent who sees like Jesus. There's not a thing she writes that doesn't have a turn of phrase that catches in my throat, such a gifted writer she is. The melding of these two things-her way with words and her way as a parent-means this book is a much-needed gift to every one of us.—Tsh Oxenreider, author of At Home in the World: Reflections on Belonging While Wandering the Globe