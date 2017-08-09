Hilary Yancey
Hilary Yancey is an author who examines the significance within moments of everyday life. She earnestly and vividly explores the challenges and blessings of marriage, motherhood, and a life of faith–and how these are expanded and changed by disability. Hilary is also a Ph.D. candidate in philosophy at Baylor University and lives with her husband, Preston, and two children in Waco, Texas. Her blog can be read at http://www.hilaryyancey.com.Read More
By the Author
Forgiving God
A young mother's life is forever changed and her faith in God is broken when her son in diagnosed with complex physical disabilities. Restore and…