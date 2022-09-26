The Stable Boy of Auschwitz

A heart-wrenching and inspirational true account of a courageous boy who, against all odds, after losing almost everything a human being can lose, survived to tell his story.

“I couldn’t last much longer. But just as I was beginning to give up, I found myself in the Auschwitz stables, with rows of stalls filled with horses.”

Henry Oster was just five years old when Adolf Hitler took power in 1933. He was the last survivor of the 2,011 Jews who were rounded up by the Gestapo and deported from Cologne, and was one of only 18 German-speaking Jewish boys to emerge alive from the hellish concentration camps.

Assigned to work in the Auschwitz horse-breeding stables, Henry tended to a huge stallion and two pregnant mares. It was back-breaking labor, but Henry clung to the belief that if he made himself hard to replace, he might just stay alive. Despite crippling hunger pains, Henry fed the horses each day, knowing that if he were caught pocketing a carrot or cramming clover into his mouth, he would face the hangman. Yet, through it all, Henry somehow found the strength and the will to keep on going.

How did one starving boy, alone and forgotten, survive this ultimate hell on earth? TheStable Boy of Auschwitz is the heart-breaking, mesmerizing, and unforgettable true story that will destroy your faith in humanity . . . and then build it back up again.