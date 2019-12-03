Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Robert's Rules of Order Newly Revised In Brief, 3rd edition

A short, concise and user-friendly guide to the essential procedures of conducting a meeting, written by the authors of Robert’s Rules of Order Newly Revised, the only authorized edition of the classic work on parliamentary procedure

Originally published in 1896, General Henry M. Robert’s guide to smooth, orderly, and fairly conducted meetings has sold over five million copies in eleven editions. Robert’s Rules of Order is the book on parliamentary proceedings, yet to those not well versed on what has now become a rather thick document can find themselves lost-and delayed-while trying to locate the most important rules. The solution? Robert’s Rules of Order Newly Revised in Brief.

Written by the same authorship team behind the officially sanctioned Robert’s Rules of Order, this short and user-friendly edition takes readers through the rules most often needed at meetings-from debates to amendments to nominations. With sample dialogues and a guide to using the complete edition, Robert’s Rules of Order Newly Revised in Brief is the essential handbook for parliamentary proceedings.
Genre: Nonfiction / Business & Economics / Business Etiquette

On Sale: August 25th 2020

Price: $24.98 / $30.98 (CAD)

ISBN-13: 9781549185175

