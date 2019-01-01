Henry M. Robert

Henry M. Robert III (1920-2019), grandson of General Robert, began his association with Robert’s Rules of Order Newly Revised in writing the 1970 (7th) edition and participated in writing six editions, culminating in this 12th edition. He served as Parliamentarian of the National Association of Parliamentarians and multiple other national and international organizations. Daniel H. Honneman is an attorney in Maryland and is a past President of the Maryland Association of Parliamentarians. Thomas J. Balch is a practicing parliamentarian who formerly acted as a Washington, DC-based lobbyist and legislative analyst. He has served as Parliamentarian of the NAP. Daniel E. Seabold is a mathematics professor at Hofstra University specializing in logic and set theory. Shmuel Gerber, a professional parliamentarian and copyeditor, has served as the Assistant Editor of the National Parliamentarian.