Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Henry M. Robert
Henry M. Robert III (1920-2019), grandson of General Robert, began his association with Robert’s Rules of Order Newly Revised in writing the 1970 (7th) edition and participated in writing six editions, culminating in this 12th edition. He served as Parliamentarian of the National Association of Parliamentarians and multiple other national and international organizations. Daniel H. Honneman is an attorney in Maryland and is a past President of the Maryland Association of Parliamentarians. Thomas J. Balch is a practicing parliamentarian who formerly acted as a Washington, DC-based lobbyist and legislative analyst. He has served as Parliamentarian of the NAP. Daniel E. Seabold is a mathematics professor at Hofstra University specializing in logic and set theory. Shmuel Gerber, a professional parliamentarian and copyeditor, has served as the Assistant Editor of the National Parliamentarian.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Robert's Rules of Order Newly Revised In Brief, 3rd edition
A short, concise and user-friendly guide to the essential procedures of conducting a meeting, written by the authors of Robert's Rules of Order Newly Revised,…