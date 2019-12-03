Robert's Rules of Order Newly Revised, 12th edition

Section-based paragraph numbering to facilitate cross-references and e-book compatibility

Expanded appendix of charts, tables, and lists

Helpful summary explanations about postponing a motion, reconsidering a vote, making and enforcing points of order and appeals, and newly expanded procedures for filling blanks

New provisions regarding debate on nominations, reopening nominations, and completing an election after its scheduled time

Dozens more clarifications, additions, and refinements to improve the presentation of existing rules, incorporate new interpretations, and address common inquiries

is the recognized guide to smooth, orderly, and fairly conducted meetings. This 12th edition is thecurrent manual to have been maintained and updated since 1876 under the continuing program established by General Henry M. Robert himself. As indispensable now as the original edition was more than a century ago,is the acknowledged “gold standard” for meeting rules.New and enhanced features of this edition include:Coinciding with publication of the 12th edition, the authors of this manual have once again published an updated (3) edition of, a simple and concise introductory guide cross-referenced to it.