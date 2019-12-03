Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Robert's Rules of Order Newly Revised, 12th edition
The only current authorized edition of the classic work on parliamentary procedure–now in a new updated editionRead More
Robert’s Rules of Order is the recognized guide to smooth, orderly, and fairly conducted meetings. This 12th edition is the only current manual to have been maintained and updated since 1876 under the continuing program established by General Henry M. Robert himself. As indispensable now as the original edition was more than a century ago, Robert’s Rules of Order Newly Revised is the acknowledged “gold standard” for meeting rules.
New and enhanced features of this edition include:
- Section-based paragraph numbering to facilitate cross-references and e-book compatibility
- Expanded appendix of charts, tables, and lists
- Helpful summary explanations about postponing a motion, reconsidering a vote, making and enforcing points of order and appeals, and newly expanded procedures for filling blanks
- New provisions regarding debate on nominations, reopening nominations, and completing an election after its scheduled time
- Dozens more clarifications, additions, and refinements to improve the presentation of existing rules, incorporate new interpretations, and address common inquiries
