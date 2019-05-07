On the Bright Side

“THE MALE ELENA FERRANTE” — New York Post





In the acclaimed follow-up to the #1 international bestseller The Secret Diary of Hendrik Groen, everyone’s favorite curmudgeon is back and as funny and charming as ever with the newest adventures of the Old-But-Not-Dead Club — for fans of Frederik Backman and Graeme Simsion.





