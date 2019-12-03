Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Kiss My Cupcake
As two neighborhood shop owners battle for business, they prove opposites attract in this outrageously funny romantic comedy from the USA Today bestselling author of Meet Cute.
Blaire Calloway has done everything for this moment: the launch of her trendy, totally Instagram-worthy cupcake and cocktails shop. And then she finds out the place next door — an old-school sports bar — is having a grand opening the exact same day as hers. Worse yet, a national TV show is interested in featuring a local establishment. But which one will they pick? Since pub owner Ronan Fox has no interest in cooperating on a solution, this means war.
From axe throwing (his place) to frosting contests (hers), the two are constantly trying to one-up each other. But amid all the competition, Blaire can’t deny a palpable chemistry with Ronan. And when an even bigger threat to their businesses comes to town, they may just have to figure out how to work together if they want to survive.
Edition: Unabridged
