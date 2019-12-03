Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Kiss My Cupcake
As two neighborhood shop owners battle for business, they prove opposites attract in this outrageously funny romantic comedy from the USA Today bestselling author of Meet Cute.
Blaire Calloway has done everything for this moment: the launch of her trendy, totally Instagram-worthy cupcake and cocktails shop. And then she finds out the place next door — an old-school sports bar — is having a grand opening the exact same day as hers. Worse yet, a national TV show is interested in featuring a local establishment. But which one will they pick? Since pub owner Ronan Fox has no interest in cooperating on a solution, this means war.
From axe throwing (his place) to frosting contests (hers), the two are constantly trying to one-up each other. But amid all the competition, Blaire can’t deny a palpable chemistry with Ronan. And when an even bigger threat to their businesses comes to town, they may just have to figure out how to work together if they want to survive.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Perfect for fans of Helen Hoang's The Kiss Quotient. A fun and steamy love story with high stakes and plenty of emotion."—Kirkus Reviews on Meet Cute
"[A] smartly plotted and perfectly executed rom-com with a spot-on sense of snarky wit and a generous helping of smoldering sexual chemistry."—Booklist on Meet Cute
"If a 'rom-com in book form' is what you're after this spring, you can't go wrong with Meet Cute."—Bustle
"Meet Cute is entertaining, funny, and emotional."—Harlequin Junkie
"As charming as its title, but it's also so much more... Fans of Jasmine Guillory's The Wedding Date and Helen Hoang's The Kiss Quotient will love Meet Cute."—The Washington Independent Review of Books
"Meet Cute is a novel where you will laugh and cry -- sometimes, on the same page. It is a story of kindness and affection, sassiness and tenderness, where joy and sorrow are intermingled. You don't want to miss this book."—Frolic