Kiss My Cupcake

Blaire Calloway has done everything for this moment: the launch of her trendy, totally Instagram-worthy cupcake and cocktails shop. And then she finds out the place next door — an old-school sports bar — is having a grand opening the exact same day as hers. Worse yet, a national TV show is interested in featuring a local establishment. But which one will they pick? Since pub owner Ronan Fox has no interest in cooperating on a solution, this means war.





From axe throwing (his place) to frosting contests (hers), the two are constantly trying to one-up each other. But amid all the competition, Blaire can’t deny a palpable chemistry with Ronan. And when an even bigger threat to their businesses comes to town, they may just have to figure out how to work together if they want to survive.