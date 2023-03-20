“Helen Hiebert is a renowned author, instructor and paper artist, and a global resource for the paper arts community. She’s provided instruction for working with paper in how-to books and her popular classes for years. The Art of Papercraft delivers useful information and clear guidance for techniques the novice to experienced crafter can master. Step-by-step directions and full color photos ensure success creating projects featured in each section. Paper enthusiasts will want to keep this title within reach!” — Kim Grummer, Arnold Grummer's Papermaking Kits Supplies



"Between the covers of this remarkably thorough book, you'll find so much more than a host of clever, doable projects... each is composed of just one non-threatening sheet of paper, after all! I can almost guarantee you'll want to sit down and start making right away. But it's also an enjoyable tome for bedtime reading... Helen's enthusiasm for paper, and all of the surprising things it is capable of, shines through in every aspect she shares from a career of paper making, creating, and teaching. Inspiration abounds, whether you are new to the world of paper or have worked - or simply played - with it for years." — Ann Martin, quilling artist and author of All Things Paper, and blogger at allthingspaper.net

