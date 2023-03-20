Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
The Art of Papercraft
Unique One-Sheet Projects Using Origami, Weaving, Quilling, Pop-Up, and Other Inventive Techniques
This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Paper artist and teacher Helen Hiebert compiles a one-of-kind collection of 40 unique projects, each using just one sheet of paper. Combining decorative paper techniques like marbling, stamping, and stenciling with dimensional techniques like origami, cutting, folding, quilling, stretching, weaving, and pop-ups, The Art of Papercraft offers a rich variety of projects that will delight crafters, artists, and designers alike, including paper votive lights, pop-up cards, folded paper gift boxes and envelopes, woven paper wall hangings, miniature one-sheet books, and much more. Every project is beautifully photographed and accompanied by step-by-step visual instructions. Guidance on selecting tools, materials, and paper selection; in-depth technique instructions; and profiles of contributing paper artists make this a rich and practical celebration of papercraft.
This publication conforms to the EPUB Accessibility specification at WCAG 2.0 Level AA.
What's Inside
Praise
“Helen Hiebert is a renowned author, instructor and paper artist, and a global resource for the paper arts community. She’s provided instruction for working with paper in how-to books and her popular classes for years. The Art of Papercraft delivers useful information and clear guidance for techniques the novice to experienced crafter can master. Step-by-step directions and full color photos ensure success creating projects featured in each section. Paper enthusiasts will want to keep this title within reach!” — Kim Grummer, Arnold Grummer's Papermaking Kits Supplies
"Between the covers of this remarkably thorough book, you'll find so much more than a host of clever, doable projects... each is composed of just one non-threatening sheet of paper, after all! I can almost guarantee you'll want to sit down and start making right away. But it's also an enjoyable tome for bedtime reading... Helen's enthusiasm for paper, and all of the surprising things it is capable of, shines through in every aspect she shares from a career of paper making, creating, and teaching. Inspiration abounds, whether you are new to the world of paper or have worked - or simply played - with it for years." — Ann Martin, quilling artist and author of All Things Paper, and blogger at allthingspaper.net
