Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
Que puedes esperar cuando estas esperando
5th edition
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around May 23, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
The Spanish translation to the 5th edition of What to Expect —filled with the most up-to-date, accurate, and relevant information on all things pregnancy.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use