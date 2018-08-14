Welcome to the charming town of Friendship, Massachusetts, where the mistletoe is hung, holiday fires are lit, and where five couples find love at the most magical time of the year.





Snowflake Lane Inn, by L. P. Dover

The owner of a picturesque inn gets a holiday surprise when a well-known fashion designer comes to stay and redesigns his future.





Runaway Christmas Bride, by Cindi Madsen

Making a new life in Friendship certainly wasn’t the plan, but the spirit of Christmas – along with the rugged local sheriff – leads to a change of heart for this runaway bride.





Christmas Lights, by Amy Briggs

A visitor to Friendship learns the true meaning of Christmas from a single dad and his young daughter.





Christmas Encounter, by R. J. Prescott

A famous Formula One driver finds all roads lead to Friendship -and love – this Christmas.





It’s a Wonderful Holiday, by Heidi McLaughlin

A workaholic finds just the right Christmas magic to remind him about the most important thing in life: spending time with his wife and family.





What readers are saying about Christmas with You…





“Beautifully well-written.“





“A touching, funny Christmas anthology packed full of entertaining, likable characters and great Christmas romance short stories.”





“If you love Christmas romance…this is an anthology you won’t want to miss.”





“The perfect collection for the most wonderful time of the year.”





“Beautiful, heartwarming Christmas stories…new couples, warm loving relationships…perfect for young adults and older.”