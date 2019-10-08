Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Heir Affair
Making it up the aisle was the easy part: After marrying the heir to the throne, Rebecca “Bex” Porter must survive her own scandals as she adjusts to life in the glamorous British royal family, in this “highly anticipated” follow-up to The Royal We, the “fun and dishy” bestseller and NYT Summer Reading List pick inspired by Will and Kate’s romance (People).
But when a crisis forces the new Duke and Duchess back to London, the Band-Aid they’d placed over their problems starts to peel at the edges. Now, as old family secrets and new ones threaten to derail her new royal life, Bex has to face the emotional wreckage she and Nick left behind: with the Queen, with the world, and with Nick’s brother Freddie, whose sins may not be so easily forgotten — nor forgiven.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
PRAISE FOR THE ROYAL WE:
"Smart, funny . . . [Cocks and Morgan] write like the pros they've become."—Janet Maslin, The New York Times
"The characters should all be familiar: the heir to the British throne, his mischievous younger brother, his granny and the pretty commoner he meets in college. But in this version by bloggers Cocks and Morgan (a.k.a. the Fug Girls), the girl is American. Nick and Bex's love story is so fun and dishy, you'll hope for a sequel--with royal babies."—People
"In the grand tradition of Curtis Sittenfeld's American Wife . . . A breezy, juicy novel that's like The Princess Diaries with fewer made-up countries and more sex-the kind of book you can imagine Pippa sneaking into Kensington Palace."
—Entertainment Weekly
—Entertainment Weekly
"A joy from start to finish. THE ROYAL WE is that rare novel that makes you think, makes you cry, and is such fun to read that you'll want to clear your schedule until you've turned the final page. But be warned--Cocks and Morgan have created a world so rich, a romance so compelling, and characters so funny and alive, that you'll be terribly sad to see them go."—J. Courtney Sullivan, New York Times bestselling author of The Engagements and Maine