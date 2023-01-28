Free shipping on orders $35+

Make Your Own Pure Mineral Makeup
Make Your Own Pure Mineral Makeup

79 Easy Hypoallergenic Recipes for Radiant Beauty

by Heather Anderson

On Sale

May 17, 2017

Page Count

256 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781612127538

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Health & Fitness / Beauty & Grooming

Description

Making your own mineral makeup is easy and inexpensive, and these 79 recipes detail how to customize for skin type and color. Formulations for eye shadow, foundation, concealer, blush, highlighter, and more will help you create mineral-based powders free of fragrances, parabens, and toxins. You’ll also learn to make simple and safe lip balms and glosses. Many recipes include ingredients that help promote healthy skin, and the in-depth ingredient glossary and at-a-glance substitution chart identify properties such as oil-absorbing and healing, while also highlighting vegan options, so you can create cosmetics that meet your skin’s needs and reflect your personal values.

Praise

“Kudos to Heather for sharing her wisdom and recipes! It’s about time someone taught us how to hand-craft makeup free from chemicals, irritants, useless fillers, dyes, artificial fragrances, and petroleum-based ingredients.” — Stephanie Tourles, licensed aesthetician and best-selling author

