Make Your Own Pure Mineral Makeup

Making your own mineral makeup is easy and inexpensive, and these 79 recipes detail how to customize for skin type and color. Formulations for eye shadow, foundation, concealer, blush, highlighter, and more will help you create mineral-based powders free of fragrances, parabens, and toxins. You’ll also learn to make simple and safe lip balms and glosses. Many recipes include ingredients that help promote healthy skin, and the in-depth ingredient glossary and at-a-glance substitution chart identify properties such as oil-absorbing and healing, while also highlighting vegan options, so you can create cosmetics that meet your skin’s needs and reflect your personal values.