To Pray as a Jew

A Guide to the Prayer Book and the Synagogue Service

by

A distinguished guide to Jewish prayer

Why do Jews pray? What is the role of prayer in their lives as moral and ethical beings? From the simplest details of how to comport oneself on entering a synagogue to the most profound and moving comments on the prayers themselves, Rabbi Hayim Halevy Donin guides readers of To Pray as a Jew through the entire prescribed course of Jewish liturgy, passage by passage, ritual by ritual, in this handsome and indispensable guide to Jewish prayer.

Unexcelled for beginners as well as the religiously observant, To Pray as a Jew is intended to show the way, to enlighten, and hopefully to inspire.

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Judaism / Sacred Writings

On Sale: August 13th 2019

Price: $19.99 / $25.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 496

ISBN-13: 9781541674035

"A lucid and sensitive guide for those who would like to pray Jewishly but don't know how....A boon to both Jewish teachers and laymen."—Hadassah Magazine
