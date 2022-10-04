Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+
Shopping Cart
My Friend Anne Frank
The Inspiring and Heartbreaking True Story of Best Friends Torn Apart and Reunited Against All Odds
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around June 6, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
The long‑awaited, incredibly moving memoir of Holocaust survivor Hannah Pick‑Goslar, who shares an intimate look into her life and friendship with Anne Frank.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use