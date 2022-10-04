Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+

My Friend Anne Frank
My Friend Anne Frank

The Inspiring and Heartbreaking True Story of Best Friends Torn Apart and Reunited Against All Odds

by Hannah Pick-Goslar

On Sale

Jun 6, 2023

Page Count

288 Pages

Publisher

Litte Brown Spark Logo

ISBN-13

9780316564427

Genre

Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Personal Memoirs

Description

The long‑awaited, incredibly moving memoir of Holocaust survivor Hannah Pick‑Goslar, who shares an intimate look into her life and friendship with Anne Frank.

