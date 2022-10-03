Hannah Pick-Goslar

Hannah Elisabeth "Hanneli" Pick-Goslar (born 12 November 1928) is a former nurse best known for her close friendship with diarist Anne Frank. She is referred to as ‘Lies Goosens’ in Anne Frank’s The Diary of a Young Girl. In June 1943, Hannah, her father, her maternal grandparents, along with Hannah's younger sister Gabrielle, were arrested and sent to Westerbork transit camp, and then eventually to the exchange camp of Bergen-Belsen. Hannah survived 14 months at Bergen-Belsen until the camp was liberated in 1945. She is now 93 years old and lives in Jerusalem.