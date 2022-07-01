This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 30, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Whether on a walk a city park, local nature preserve, or national wilderness area, the wonders and healing power of nature are accessible to all. To enhance the experience and foster mindful observation, curiosity, and introspection, poet and nature lover Hannah Fries combines her own reflections and guided mindfulness exercises with a curated selection of inspirational writing from poets, naturalists, artists, scientists, and thinkers throughout the centuries and across cultures, including Japanese haiku masters, nineteenth-century European Romantics, American Transcendentalists, and contemporary environmentalists. Accompanied by beautiful forest photography, and a foreword by Robin Wall Kimmerer, author of Braiding Sweetgrass, Being with Trees is a distinctive gift that invites frequent revisiting for fresh insights and inspiration.