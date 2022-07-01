Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Being with Trees
Being with Trees

Awaken Your Senses to the Wonders of Nature; Poetry, Reflections & Inspiration

by Hannah Fries

Foreword by Robin Wall Kimmerer

Aug 30, 2022

Whether on a walk a city park, local nature preserve, or national wilderness area, the wonders and healing power of nature are accessible to all. To enhance the experience and foster mindful observation, curiosity, and introspection, poet and nature lover Hannah Fries combines her own reflections and guided mindfulness exercises with a curated selection of inspirational writing from poets, naturalists, artists, scientists, and thinkers throughout the centuries and across cultures, including Japanese haiku masters, nineteenth-century European Romantics, American Transcendentalists, and contemporary environmentalists. Accompanied by beautiful forest photography, and a foreword by Robin Wall Kimmerer, author of Braiding SweetgrassBeing with Trees is a distinctive gift that invites frequent revisiting for fresh insights and inspiration.

