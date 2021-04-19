For the 20 million women who suffer from painful intercourse: the first book to address the multiple causes and the available treatments.
Painful sex is a condition that causes embarrassment and silence — often going undiscussed or misdiagnosed; as many as 40 percent of women who suffer from it won’t seek medical care. And most medical professionals are still in the dark when it comes to women’s sexual pain.
Now, three leading experts tackle the stereotypes, myths, and realities of sexual pain in this easy-to-understand, accessible guide that will help you get the help you need and deserve. Drs. Goldstein, Pukall, and Goldstein offer answers to your most pressing questions, as well as:
Up-to-date information on the more than 20 causes of sexual pain
How to choose the right doctor — and how to interpret your doctor’s lingo
Valuable tips for understanding sexual pain, and what can be done about it
How to rebuild sexual intimacy once the pain is gone
Featuring groundbreaking research and stories from women who’ve also suffered — and recovered — When Sex Hurts provides all of the tools you need to stop hurting and start healing.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Cindy Meston, Ph.D., Professor of Clinical Psychology, University of Texas at Austin, author of Why Women Have Sex
“The most comprehensive, accessible, and illuminating look into women’s sexual pain ever written, packed with up-to-date and invaluable information. When Sex Hurts is a must read for any woman, or partner of a woman, who has experienced painful sex.”
Dr. Tim Johnson, Senior Medical Contributor, ABC News
“This is a subject that has been in the dark far too long and this book will help shine a much needed bright light into those shadows.”
Yitzchak Binik, Professor of Psychology, McGill University, Director, Sex and Couple Therapy Service, McGill University Health Center
“Finally, an up to date, comprehensive source of information for women suffering from sexual pain. I will recommend this book to my patients.”
Alan M. Altman, MD, President, International Society for the Study of Women’s Sexual Health (ISSWSH), author of: Making Love the Way We Used to...or Better