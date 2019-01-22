From the New York Times bestselling author, an acclaimed biography of President Teddy Roosevelt





Lauded as “a rip-roaring life” (Wall Street Journal), TR is a magisterial biography of Theodore Roosevelt by bestselling author H.W. Brands. In his time, there was no more popular national figure than Roosevelt. It was not just the energy he brought to every political office he held or his unshakable moral convictions that made him so popular, or even his status as a bonafide war hero. Most important, Theodore Roosevelt was loved by the people because this scion of a privileged New York family loved America and Americans.





And yet, according to Brands, if we look at the private Roosevelt without blinders, we see a man whose great public strengths hid enormous personal deficiencies; he was uncompromising, self-involved, and a highly imperfect brother, husband, and father.





Beautifully written, and powerfully moved by its subject, TR is the classic biography of one of America’s greatest and most complex leaders.