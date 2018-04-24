Adrenal Support (with Dr. Alejandro Junger)

Heart Health (with Dr. Steven Gundry)

Candida (with Dr. Amy Myers)

Heavy Metal Detox (with Dr. James Novak)

Fat Flush (with Dr. Taz Bhatia)

Veg-Friendly Ayurveda (with Dr. Aruna Viswanathan)

Gwyneth Paltrow gets the power of simple, quality food. Her recipes focus on delicious flavors and clean ingredients–pillars that have launched her cookbooks to bestseller status. Now she’s back with her most ambitious cookbook to date: a collection of 100-plus recipes and customizable meal plans that offer taste, simplicity, and targeted health benefits.This food-lover’s cookbook brings everything to the table–from smoothies and soups to bowls, entrées, snacks, and desserts–with the ease and flavor that we have come to expect from Paltrow and her team at GOOP. Highlights include instant staples like Turkey Meatball Pho, Sheet Pan Chicken Broccolini, and Butternut Squash Tacos, and sweet treats like Cashew Turmeric Iced Lattes and Chocolate Chia Pudding.Beyond the appealing recipes, THE CLEAN PLATE has meal plans, detoxes, and cleanses to address the reader’s specific needs and desired results. Supported by Paltrow’s team of nutrition experts and doctors, the book offers specific eating plans focused on:Full of go-to recipes and revitalizing health tips, THE CLEAN PLATE is exactly the standout cookbook we have been waiting for, from the biggest name in clean eating.