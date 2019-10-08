Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Hollow Ones

The Hollow Ones

by

by

After an FBI legend’s death, rookie agent Odessa Hardwicke encounters a frightening supernatural force, and crosses paths with a hero unlike any other.

Rookie FBI Agent Odessa Hardwicke is assigned desk duty after being forced to turn her gun on a legendary fellow FBI Agent who appeared to lose his mind during the hunt for a ruthless killer. Hardwicke can’t quite dismiss the otherworldly vision of a shadowy presence she thought she saw fleeing the deceased agent’s body after the shooting.

Cleared of any wrongdoing but questioning her future with the FBI (and her sanity), Hardwicke accepts a low-level assignment to clear out the belongings of a long-retired agent in the New York office. What she finds there will put her on a collision course with a mysterious figure named John Silence, a man of enormous means and immortal life who keeps other, more diabolical paranormal forces in check.

Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Supernatural

On Sale: June 2nd 2020

Price: $28 / $35 (CAD)

Page Count: 400

ISBN-13: 9781538761748

