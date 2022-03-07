A historical memoir by Greg Graffin, singer-songwriter in the legendary punk band Bad Religion



Greg Graffin is the lead vocalist and songwriter of the legendary punk band Bad Religion, recently described as “America's most significant punk band”. Since its inception in Los Angeles in 1980, Bad Religion has produced a substantial body of work, become a long-running touring powerhouse, and has established a durable legacy as one of the most influential punk rock bands of all time.



Punk Paradox is Graffin's personal account of his life in and out of punk and—by extension—a genre of music that changed the world. Framed within an expertly observed cultural history of punk rock's evolution during its formative years and explosive growth. This book delivers a meditative reflection of Graffin’s journey through the genre, beginning with his Midwestern roots as a child of Academics and his life-changing move to Southern California in the mid-’70s, just as punk (and divorce) was taking its hold on his generation. Swept up into the burgeoning punk scene in the exhilarating and often-violent streets of ’80s Los Angeles, Graffin and his friends formed Bad Religion, set to work tirelessly building a fanbase, and became a touring institution. Despite (or perhaps because of) the demands of writing, playing, and touring, Graffin returned to school and pursued a master’s degree and Ph.D., committed to honoring his passion for science, and has improbably managed to seamlessly reconcile a double life as an iconic punk rock front man and University Lecturer in evolution. His keen eye for scientific detail informs Punk Paradox and makes it a music memoir like no other.



Graffin’s unique experiences and vantage point, vividly recalled in Punk Paradox, mirror the evolution of punk itself, highlighting the paradoxical elements that define the genre—the pop influence, the quest for society’s betterment, music’s unifying power—all of which are prime ingredients in punk’s surprising endurance, and yet seemingly go against the traditional narrative of the popular perception of punk. As the sounds change from year to year, the spirit of punk—and its sonic significance—lives on unchanged, ever willing to challenge convention, debunk mythology, and liberate itself from the chains of indoctrination.



As insightful as it is exciting, this thought-provoking memoir provides both a fly on the wall history of the punk scene and astute commentary on its endurance and evolution.



