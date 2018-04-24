Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Respect for Christmas
A Holiday Novella
A former courtesan and a new baron have a most unlikely Christmas in this special novella from the New York Times bestselling author of My One and Only Duke.Read More
Previously published in Virtues of Christmas.
Previously published in Virtues of Christmas.
Henrietta Whitlow is leaving behind the life of a very successful courtesan in hopes of making peace with her family in the shires. Michael Brenner’s family all but ignore him, despite his shiny new baronial title, and his errand along the Oxford road isn’t half so benign as Henrietta’s. While trying to settle a debt of honor involving Henrietta, Michael instead loses his heart and comes to understand the true meaning of holiday spirit.
“Grace Burrowes is a romance treasure.” -Tessa Dare
Edition: Digital original
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"The hero of The Trouble with Dukes reminds me of Mary Balogh's charming men, and the heroine brings to mind Sarah MacLean's intelligent, fiery women... This is a wonderfully funny, moving romance, not to be missed!"—Eloisa James, New York Times bestselling author of My American Duchess
"Sexy heroes, strong heroines, intelligent plots, enchanting love stories...Grace Burrowes's romances have them all."—Mary Balogh, New York Times bestselling author
"The Trouble with Dukes has everything Grace Burrowes's many fans have come to adore: a swoonworthy hero, a strong heroine, humor, and passion. Her characters not only know their own hearts, but share them with fearless joy. Grace Burrowes is a romance treasure."—Tessa Dare, New York Times bestselling author
"Grace Burrowes writes from the heart--with warmth, humor, and a generous dash of sensuality, her stories are unputdownable! If you're not reading Grace Burrowes you're missing the very best in today's Regency Romance!"—Elizabeth Hoyt, New York Times bestselling author
"The Trouble with Dukes is captivating! It has everything I love in a book--a sexy Scotsman, a charming heroine, witty banter, plenty of humor, and lots of heart."—Jennifer Ashley, New York Times bestselling author of The Madness of Lord Ian Mackenzie