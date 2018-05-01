Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Patience for Christmas
A Holiday Novella
A friendly holiday competition turns steamy in this Regency romance novella from the New York Times bestselling author of My One and Only Duke.
Previously published in Virtues of Christmas.
Advice columnist Patience Friendly’s relationship with her stubborn, overbearing publisher, Dougal MacHugh, is anything but cordial. Dougal challenges Patience to take on a rival columnist in a holiday advice-a-thon, and sparks fly clear up to the mistletoe hanging from every rafter. Will Patience follow the practical guidance of her head or the passionate advice of her heart?
“Grace Burrowes is a romance treasure.” -Tessa Dare
Edition: Digital original
What's Inside
