No More Dead Dogs

by

Nobody understands Wallace Wallace. This reluctant school football hero has been suspended from the team for writing an unfavorable book report of Old Shep, My Pal. But Wallace won’t tell a lie-he hated every minute of the book! Why does the dog in every classic novel have to croak at the end? After refusing to do a rewrite, his English teacher, who happens to be directing the school play Old Shep, My Pal, forces him go to the rehearsals as punishment. Although Wallace doesn’t change his mind, he does end up changing the play into a rock-and-roll rendition, complete with Rollerblades and a moped!
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Social Themes / Emotions & Feelings

On Sale: December 25th 2012

Price: $6.99 / $8.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 192

ISBN-13: 9781423141204

ebook
