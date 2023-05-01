Cabinet of Curiosities

PART ONE

CLASSIFYING LIFE ON EARTH

{HOW TO ORGANIZE ALL LIVING THINGS}

CHAPTER ONE

CLASSIFICATION

Question: What’s the difference between a mountain lion and a cougar?

Answer: Nothing. Those are different English words for the same animal.

Common names for organisms can be confusing. For example, if you read about an Argentine ranch where the cattle are sometimes attacked by el tigre, you might picture a big catlike animal with stripes, because tigre sounds like the English word tiger. But it actually means jaguar—a different catlike animal with spots on its amber coat.

When it comes to common names, people can call organisms whatever makes sense to them, depending on where they live and what animals live there. For example, European Americans who settled in the Appalachian Mountains called the cougar a panther because it resembled an Old World animal that was called a panther. They didn’t have to worry about confusing the two, because only one occurred in their new home.

But scientists need to be more precise, because they have to communicate clearly with other researchers across the globe. They use a system of scientific names—a taxonomy. This is the science of grouping biological organisms by common characteristics, and giving names to the groups. The system that is still being used today is based on a system invented by a Swedish biologist named Carl Linnaeus (1707–1778). Linnaeus set up a standard set of names for living things, which he then ranked. He wanted them to be understood by scientists everywhere, so he didn’t use Swedish, English, or other languages spoken in particular countries. Instead, he based his names on Latin and Greek, two ancient languages read by educated people in many different countries.

Linnaeus’s system grouped organisms into smaller and smaller sets to show which creatures are similar to each other. Later, scientists refined his system. And even now the system for classifying living things is still changing as scientists learn new things about how different organisms are related. They’re also still discovering new organisms and life-forms. Despite all the modifications, however, the basic system of classification still follows Linnaeus’s method of categorizing life.

Linnaeus believed that the world was divided into three kingdoms—animal, vegetable, and mineral. Although life on earth has proven to be much more complicated than that, it’s not a bad way to organize a cabinet of curiosity—and it’s a great way to organize this book!

TAXONOMIC RANKS

There are eight major taxonomic ranks. In between these rankings scientists sometimes put subcategories, but the main system of biological classification divides life on earth into these eight ranks.

DOMAIN

According to one current version of Linnaeus’s system, all life on earth is divided into two categories, which are called domains. One domain is called Eukaryota. It contains most of the living things you could think of—plants, animals, and more. All of these organisms are made of cells that contain at least one nucleus. (A nucleus is the control center of the cell, where the DNA is located.)

The other domain is Prokaryota. It contains organisms whose cells don’t have a fully formed nucleus. Mostly they are single-celled organisms like bacteria. Another example of a prokaryote is blue-green algae—some species of it form the scum often found floating on ponds. Prokaryotes aren’t usually easy to identify or collect, so we’ll focus on eukaryotes in this book.

KINGDOM

Scientists are currently trying to figure out and name the kingdoms in the domain Eukaryota. Most of them comprise microscopic life-forms that don’t interest us for collecting. The three most easily observed kingdoms are these:

Kingdom: Animalia The animals Kingdom: Plantae The plants Kingdom: Fungi Mushrooms, molds, and their relatives

THE THREE EASILY OBSERVED KINGDOMS Since fungi are hard to collect, we won’t be talking about them in this book.

PHYLUM

The next level of classification is called phylum. There are approximately thirty-five phyla in the animal kingdom and twelve phyla in the plant kingdom, though those numbers are constantly being revised as scientists learn new things about different organisms. For the purposes of this book, though, I’m only listing the most commonly encountered phyla. Most collectible things, with the exception of rocks and gems, will come from animals and plants on these lists.

Let’s start with what is arguably the most collectible kingdom. Within the animal kingdom are all the animals that live now or have ever lived. Here are six common phyla:

Phylum: Chordata These animals all have one thing in common: a long, hollow central nerve (a notochord) going down their backs. Most of the chordates are also vertebrates; that means their notochord is encased in a column of bone (a spine). Examples of chordates are fish, amphibians, reptiles, birds, and mammals. Phylum: Arthropoda All the animals in the phylum Arthropoda have movable limbs and an exoskeleton. They also have nervous, circulatory, reproductive, and digestive systems. Some examples of arthropods are insects, spiders, and crabs. Phylum: Mollusca Mollusks are animals with soft bodies that sometimes have shells. Examples of mollusks are slugs, snails, octopuses, squids, clams, oysters, and mussels. Phylum: Annelida Annelids are worms that have ringed or segmented bodies. One example is the earthworm. Phylum: Cnidaria Cnidarians have soft bodies without hard shells. They have no distinct front and back and often have tentacles that can sting. One example is the jellyfish. Phylum: Echinodermata Echinoderms live in the ocean or in tide pools, have internal skeletons, and often have limbs radiating from the center of their bodies. Examples are starfish and sea urchins.

SOME PHYLA OF THE ANIMAL KINGDOM The animal kingdom is divided into many other phyla than appear here, but these are the most commonly encountered ones.

The plant kingdom is classified into twelve divisions, rather than phyla, based on things like how they reproduce, and their seed structure, form, and tissue structure. Here are four common divisions:

Division: Bryophyta These plants are generally small and grow close to the ground. Most members of this division are called mosses. They are very important for the soil. Division: Pteridophyta These plants do not produce seeds but reproduce via spores. Examples are horsetails and ferns. Division: Angiosperms These are the flowering plants. Angiosperms produce seeds and reproduce through fertilization. Every tree that produces flowers is part of this phylum. Fruits and vegetables such as tomatoes, oranges, strawberries, grapes, and others fall into this division, too. Division: Pinophyta These plants are cone-bearing trees. Examples are redwoods, cedars, firs, pines, and spruces.

SOME DIVISIONS OF THE PLANT KINGDOM

CLASS

Within each phylum are several classes. All the animals and plants within each class share characteristics that distinguish them from other animals and plants in their phylum. I’m not going to delve further into plant classes here, because that can get pretty technical, but I’m going to explain a little bit about some of the more common classes in the animal kingdom. Recognizing unique characteristics within classes may help you identify the curiosities you find.

In the phylum Chordata, there are fourteen classes, including these:

Class: Mammalia Mammals share three traits not found in other chordates: They all have hair or fur; they all nurse their young; and they all have three bones in their middle ears. Some examples are dogs, elephants, and humans. Class: Aves Birds all share the following characteristics: They have feathers, wings, and bills. All birds lay eggs. Examples are eagles, sparrows, and toucans. Class: Amphibia Amphibians spend part of their lives in water and part on land. They lay eggs in layers of gel (not hard shells). Examples are frogs, toads, and salamanders. Class: Reptilia Reptiles have scales on their bodies and multi-boned lower jaws. Some examples are crocodiles, iguanas, and snakes. Class: Chondrichthyes These aquatic animals have skeletons made of cartilage (not bone) and teeth that are not attached to their jaws. Examples are sharks and rays. Classes: Actinopterygii and Sarcopterygii These classes include fish with skeletons made of bone. Some examples are tuna, trout, and catfish.

SOME CLASSES IN THE PHYLUM CHORDATA

In the phylum Arthropoda, there are fifteen classes. The best known include these:

Class: Insecta Insects share the following characteristics: They have one pair of antennae, three pairs of legs, and three body sections. Some examples are beetles, flies, and moths. Class: Arachnida Animals in this class have no antennaes, four pairs of legs, and two body sections. Some examples are spiders, ticks, and scorpions. Class: Chilopoda Members of this class are called centipedes. Their long bodies are divided into many segments. Most of the segments have a pair of legs. The front pair of legs injects venom into prey. Class: Diplopoda Members of this class are called millipedes. Like centipedes, they have long bodies divided into many segments; but most millipedes’ segments bear two pairs of legs. Classes: Branchiopoda, Remipedia, Cephalocarida, Ostracoda, Malacostraca, and Maxillopoda These classes are grouped as the crustaceans. Unique traits found in this group include branched limbs and a stage of development in which they use their antennae for swimming. Crustaceans are aquatic and have a hard exoskeleton and two pairs of antennae (though one pair is so small it is hard to see). Examples of crustaceans are shrimps crabs, and lobsters.

In the phylum Mollusca, there are nine classes, though I’m only listing the three that might be the most relevant to your collections.

Class: Bivalvia Bivalves are animals with two shells. Some examples are clams, oysters, and mussels. Class: Gastropoda This class comprises snails and slugs. Class: Cephalopoda Cephalopods are aquatic animals with tentacles and large brains, such as squid, octopuses, and nautiluses.

SOME CLASSES IN THE PHYLUM ARTHROPODA

SOME CLASSES IN THE PHYLUM MOLLUSCA

In the phylum Cnidaria, there are seven classes, including the four below:

Class: Anthozoa This is the only class from which you might find a large assortment of collectibles, including sea anemones, sand dollars, and coral. Class: Scyphozoa This class includes true jellyfish. Class: Hydrozoa This class comprises the Portuguese man-of-war and hydras. Class: Cubozoa This class consists of box jellyfish.

In the phylum Echinodermata there are five classes.

Class: Asteroidea This class comprises starfish. A starfish has five arms radiating from a central body. Class: Crinoidea Sea creatures in this class all have long, feathery arms radiating from a central body. An example is the sea lily. Class: Ophiuroidea These sea creatures, called brittle stars, have five snakelike arms radiating from a central body. Their arms are thinner than those of a starfish. Class: Echinoidea These sea creatures don’t have arms, but may have many spines attached to their bodies. Sea urchins are an example of echinoids. Class: Holothuroidea Members of this class are called sea cucumbers. They have elongated cylindrical bodies and sometimes have tentacles.

ONE COLLECTIBLE CLASS IN THE PHYLUM CNIDARIA

SOME CLASSES IN THE PHYLUM ECHINODERMATA

ORDER

Classes of animals are divided into orders. There are too many orders to discuss in detail in this chapter—or even to list. I’m only going to list the orders that may be of particular interest for the purposes of this book. You may find that many of your collectibles represent an animal from one of them.

COMMON ORDERS AMONG VARIOUS CLASSES The following are some of the orders in the class Mammalia: Order: Primates Mammals with large brains, flat nails, forward-facing eyes and stereoscopic vision, and mostly vertical posture, such as monkeys, apes, and humans Order: DIdelphimorphia Mammals whose females carry their young in pouches, such as opossums Order: Chiroptera Bats Order: Lagomorpha Rabbits and their kin Order: Rodentia Mammals with ever-growing incisors, such as rats and squirrels. This is actually the largest order in the mammalian class: About 40 percent of all mammals belong to the order Rodentia. Order: Carnivora A mostly meat-eating group equipped with special jagged teeth for shearing meat. Examples are dogs, cats, and bears. Order: Artiodactyla Mammals with cloven hooves, such as pigs, deer, and bison The following are some of the orders in the class Aves: Order: Anseriformes Aquatic birds, such as ducks, geese, and swans Order: Apodiformes Birds with small feet and short legs that can’t walk, such as hummingbirds and swifts Order: CharadriIformes Strong-flying birds, many of which fly or nest near open water, such as seagulls, sandpipers, and puffins Order: Ciconiiformes Storks, which are long-legged, long-necked birds with strong bills Order: Columbiformes Compact birds with rounded wings, short bills, and short legs and necks, such as doves and pigeons Order: Coraciiformes Compact birds with long bills and joined toes, such as kingfishers Order: Falconiformes Birds of prey that hunt during the day, such as hawks, eagles, and vultures Order: Galliformes Birds with rounded bodies, short wings, and well-developed legs that allow them to walk more than fly, such as fowl, turkeys, and quail Order: Piciformes Birds, such as woodpeckers and toucans, that usually have two back-facing toes instead of just one, making it easy for them to climb tree trunks Order: Strigiformes Owls Order: Passeriformes Birds that perch in trees, such as swallows, wrens, mockingbirds, robins, warblers, crows, cardinals, and sparrows In the class Amphibia, there are only three orders. The best known are these two: Order: Caudata Long-tailed amphibians, such as salamanders and newts Order: Anura Frogs, including toads In the Reptilia class, the best known orders are these: Order: Testudines Turtles Order: Squamata Lizards and snakes order: Crocodilia Crocodiles, alligators, gharials, and caimans There are too many orders in the Osteichthyes class to list here, but the most common order is: order: Perciformes Most fish species There are also too many orders in the Insecta class to list here, but some of the more common ones are: Order: Lepidoptera Butterflies and moths Order: Coleoptera Beetles Order: ORTHOPTERA Grasshoppers and crickets Order: ODONATA Dragonflies Order: HYMENOPTERA Ants, bees, and wasps Order: DIPTERA Flies Order: PHASMATODEA Walking sticks In the class Malacostraca you will find many collectibles for your collections in the order Decapods. These include crayfish, crabs, and shrimp. In the class Arachnida the two most likely orders you’ll come across for your collection are spiders and scorpions.

FAMILY

After we’ve narrowed down what order an animal belongs to, the next classification below that is family. By now you’ll have noticed that, as each grouping is split into smaller groups, the organisms within them are more and more alike. This is true at all levels, theoretically. So, for instance, rats and squirrels are in the same order, Rodentia—meaning they’re both rodents—but they belong to their own families. Rats belong to the family Muridae. Squirrels belong to the family Sciuridae.

GENUS

Within families of animals, we can further classify them into a genus. A genus is a grouping that includes animals that have similar structures because they are genetically closely related. However, animals in a genus are not so similar that they can reproduce across groupings. For animals to be able to reproduce, they theoretically have to belong to the same species. So, for instance, in the rodent family Muridae, there is the genus Rattus, or rats, and the genus Mus, or mice. They’re like cousins in the same family: related genetically, but not really the same.

SPECIES

A species consists of all the animals that are the same genetic type. They’re able to breed and have offspring. For instance, rats are a genus of the family Muridae, but within that genus there are many species: Norway rats (Rattus norvegicus), black rats (Rattus rattus), pacific rats (Rattus exulans), etc. Each of these species have their own specific variations in color and size and even habits.

PART TWO

ANIMALIA

{THE ANIMAL KINDOM}

Chordates • Arthropods • Mollusks • Echinodermata, Cnidaria, and Porifera

CHAPTER TWO

PHYLUM

CHORDATA

We’ve already said that all chordates have a long noto­chord—a stiff, hollow rod of cartilage running down their backs. To count as a chordate, an animal only has to have a notochord at some stage of its development. For example, many chordates only possess a notochord when they are embryos. In vertebrates such as mammals and birds, the notochord develops into a spine made of bones. In fact, several key traits of chordates may occur only in the embryos of some animals. Take the tail, for example. All chordates have tails, but some, like humans, don’t retain the tail past the embryonic stage. We also don’t retain the endostyle, a grooved passage in the throat that primitive chordates use to send food toward their stomachs. (In vertebrates, the endostyle probably develops into the thyroid, a gland below the Adam’s apple that regulates important chemical processes in the body.) Yet another trait we lose before birth is a set of pharyngeal slits, or openings in the throat. Primitive chordates, like the aquatic animals called tunicates, use these for sucking food from the water.

One trait all chordates keep throughout life is bilateral symmetry. That means their bodies have a right and a left half which are mirror images of each other. For contrast, think of a starfish with five arms; it has no obvious right or left half.

Seen from the front, this horse is a good example of bilateral symmetry—a common trait among all chordates. Bilateral symmetry is when the right and left sides are the same.

CLASS

MAMMALIA

(MAMMALS)

THE WORD MAMMAL IS MODERN, FROM THE SCIENTIFIC NAME MAMMALIA COINED BY CARLLINNAEUS IN 1758 , DERIVED FROM THE LATIN MAMMA (MEANING “TEAT" OR “PAP") .

Along with birds, reptiles, amphibians, and most fish, mammals are a class of animals in the phylum of chordates. They have several features that distinguish them from the other classes of animals: They have hair or fur, a lower jaw that consists of a single bone, and three bones inside their middle ear. The females also have mammary glands, which allow them to nurse their young.

There are more than five thousand species of mammals. These include the egg-laying monotremes (platypuses and echidnas); marsupials, which keep their young in a pouch for a while after birth (kangaroos, koalas, wombats, and others); and placentals, which give birth to live young and don’t keep them in pouches. That last group includes rabbits, rodents, cats, dogs, elephants, deer, donkeys, horses, cattle, bats, pigs, and many other familiar animals.

Placentals such as bears give birth to live young and don’t keep them in pouches.

Marsupials such as kangaroos keep their young in a pouch after birth.

Monotremes such as platypuses lay eggs.

SKULLS AND TEETH

A skull is the bony bowl that protects an animal’s brain. Not all animals have skulls. For example, insects and octopuses don’t have any bones at all. But mammals do—and their skulls and teeth can be pretty easy to find for a budding collector.

In most mammals, the upper teeth are attached to the skull. The bottom teeth are attached to the lower jaw. The lower jaw is not part of the skull. When the animal is alive, the lower jaw is attached to the skull by soft tissues. After an animal dies, those soft tissues decay. So if you find a skull in the wild, you may not find the lower jaw with it. Both pieces—the lower jaw and the skull—are fun to collect. Often, the teeth will remain planted in the skull or lower jaw, which can help you figure out what kind of a skull you have. Each mammal has a certain number of each kind of tooth. Scientists call this information a “dental formula.” It is the first thing they look at when they want to identify a skull.

HOW TO USE A DENTAL FORMULA TO IDENTIFY A COW SKULL The cow’s dental formula suggests something about its lifestyle. It only eats plants, so it has a lot of molars and premolars for grinding them. Grass and leaves aren’t hard to bite off—in fact, the cow mostly yanks them off with its tongue—so it doesn’t need a lot of incisors. COW Total teeth: 32 The top row of numbers tells you about half of the cow’s top jaw (maxilla). It has no incisors, no canines, three premolars, and three molars. (The opposite side of its mouth has the same number of teeth on top, so scientists don’t bother to write that down.) The bottom number tells you about one side of the lower jaw (mandible). There the cow has three incisors, one canine, three premolars, and three molars. Again, the opposite side has the same numbers and doesn’t need to be written down.