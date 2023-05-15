Go to Hachette Book Group home
Join the Club!
Search
Site Preferences
Promotion
Use code DAD23 for 20% off + Free shipping on $45+ Shop Now!
The Rest Is History
From Ancient Rome to Modern China—History's Most Curious Questions, Answered
Contributors
Formats and Prices
Price$18.99
Price$24.99 CAD
Format
Format:
- ebook $18.99 $24.99 CAD
- Hardcover $30.00 $39.00 CAD
- Audiobook Download (Unabridged)
Also available from:
The Rest Is History podcast brilliantly distills major moments in human history, covering everything from the Trojan War to a historical ranking of the greatest dogs. Now, this official tie-in book brings the chart-topping podcast’s charms to the page, offering readers a fresh, wide-ranging tour of humanity’s essential, and essentially weird, moments, including:
– Did the Trojan War actually happen?
– What was the most disastrous party in history?
– Was Richard Nixon more like Caligula or Claudius?
– How did a hair appointment almost blow Churchill’s cover?
– Why did the Nazis believe they were descended from Atlantis?
Featuring an introduction from podcast hosts Tom Holland and Dominic Sandbrook, this book cleverly demonstrates that the past—from modern to ancient and every time in between—is both closer to us than we might realize and bafflingly strange, all at once. So run your Egyptian milk bath, strap up your best Spartan sandals, and prepare for a journey down the highways and byways of the human past.
Genre:
- On Sale
- Nov 14, 2023
- Page Count
- 256 pages
- Publisher
- PublicAffairs
- ISBN-13
- 9781541704527
Newsletter Signup
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use