The Rest Is History

From Ancient Rome to Modern China—History's Most Curious Questions, Answered

Coming Soon
Contributors

By Goalhanger Podcasts

This entertaining companion to the massively popular history podcast tackles everything from Alexander the Great to Agatha Christie, the Wars of the Roses to Watergate–with a unique blend of wit, wisdom, and good old-fashioned banter
 
The Rest Is History podcast brilliantly distills major moments in human history, covering everything from the Trojan War to a historical ranking of the greatest dogs. Now, this official tie-in book brings the chart-topping podcast’s charms to the page, offering readers a fresh, wide-ranging tour of humanity’s essential, and essentially weird, moments, including:
– Did the Trojan War actually happen?
– What was the most disastrous party in history?
– Was Richard Nixon more like Caligula or Claudius?
– How did a hair appointment almost blow Churchill’s cover?
– Why did the Nazis believe they were descended from Atlantis?

Featuring an introduction from podcast hosts Tom Holland and Dominic Sandbrook, this book cleverly demonstrates that the past—from modern to ancient and every time in between—is both closer to us than we might realize and bafflingly strange, all at once. So run your Egyptian milk bath, strap up your best Spartan sandals, and prepare for a journey down the highways and byways of the human past.

Genre:

On Sale
Nov 14, 2023
Page Count
256 pages
Publisher
PublicAffairs
ISBN-13
9781541704510

Goalhanger Podcasts

About the Author

The Rest is History is hosted by historians Tom Holland and Dominic Sandbrook, and produced by Goalhanger Podcasts. The UK's leading independent podcast production company, Goalhanger generates millions of listens each month from across the globe. Its other podcasts include The Rest is Politics, Empire, We Have Ways of Making You Talk, Battleground, and Match of the Day Top 10.

