The Myth of the Dying Church
How Christianity Is Actually Thriving in America and the World
Stop believing the false narrative that Christianity is declining, and discover the truth about the health of the church in America and around the world.Read More
Much has been made of the so-called “nones” – those who claim no spiritual affiliation. Media has spun the nones into a chicken-little the sky is falling narrative. The nones are an infamously difficult subsection to understand and there is a lot of false information on them. Glenn Stanton believes the nones story has become overblown and has become “a thing” due to curiosity and repetition of their supposed irreligiosity. THE MYTH OF THE DYING CHURCH digs deeply into the research concerning spirituality in America and reveals the hope and truth about the vitality and future of the church.
