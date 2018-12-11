Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Glenn T. Stanton
GLENN T. STANTON is the director of Family Formation Studies at Focus on the Family. He debates and lectures extensively on the issues of gender, sexuality, marriage and parenting at universities and churches around the world.Read More
Stanton also served the George W. Bush administration for many years as a consultant on increasing fatherhood involvement in the Head Start program. Stanton is the author of eight books on marriage and families and a regular columnist for various blogs. He is also the co-writer of “Irreplaceable” a film seen in theatres nationwide, and the co-author and creator of “The Family Project,” a 12-session small group DVD curriculum produced by Focus on the Family. Stanton earned bachelor’s degrees in communication, arts, and religion, and a master’s degree in philosophy, history and religion from the University of West Florida.
Stanton also served the George W. Bush administration for many years as a consultant on increasing fatherhood involvement in the Head Start program. Stanton is the author of eight books on marriage and families and a regular columnist for various blogs. He is also the co-writer of “Irreplaceable” a film seen in theatres nationwide, and the co-author and creator of “The Family Project,” a 12-session small group DVD curriculum produced by Focus on the Family. Stanton earned bachelor’s degrees in communication, arts, and religion, and a master’s degree in philosophy, history and religion from the University of West Florida.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Myth of the Dying Church
Stop believing the false narrative that Christianity is declining, and discover the truth about the health of the church in America and around the world.Much…