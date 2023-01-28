Blood Highway

“A sensational hard-boiled thriller as tough and uncompromising as its main character, Rainy Cain. Don’t miss this.”

—Lee Child, bestselling author of The Midnight Line



“A powerful thriller . . . This intense story can be painful to read, but it’s more than worth the ride.”

—Publishers Weekly, starred review



“I may never be as casually badass as Gina Wohlsdorf is, but I can dream. Her prose is dazzling; her narrator—Rainy, a Minnesota high schooler—is grittier than hard-boiled true-crime-recounting cops, but also funny, and incredibly hard yet incredibly human, and still a plausible high schooler. Some readers will claim they ‘fell in love’ with her. Rainy would kick those readers in the balls.”

—Edgar Cantero, bestselling author of Meddling Kids



“Rainy’s complicated survival mechanisms, the deep schism between who she is and what people see, and the profound strangeness and violence of life with her mother make her a uniquely compelling character. She has a distinct voice and a dark, dry humor that brings much-needed relief to the extended nightmare she endures . . . The fast-paced novel maintains its intensity until the end. A memorable young protagonist already accustomed to lies and chaos finds new depths to both.”

—Kirkus Reviews



“Wohlsdorf follows up her conceptually complex debut, Security, with the opposite, a minimalist thriller with a story line that is simplicity itself: a girl on the run with some bad guys . . . Impressively upsetting.”

—Booklist



Praise for Security:



“A stellar debut . . . It’s a testament to Wohlsdorf’s skill that she successfully negotiates the numerous tonal shifts.”

—Publishers Weekly, starred review



“Flawless . . . perfectly tuned for blockbuster status.”

—Booklist, starred review



“Almost certainly will be my favorite book of 2016 . . . Security is touching, violent, suspenseful, humorous, and literary . . . Do. Not. Miss. This. One.”

—Bookreporter.com