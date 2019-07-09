Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Audacity to Be Queen
The Unapologetic Art of Dreaming Big and Manifesting Your Most Fabulous Life
In every woman lives a Queen. When empowered, she is smart, feminine, confident, dynamic. But though many young girls are told to dream big and shoot for the stars, as those same girls grow up, they learn that chasing their goals and living life on their own terms is easier said than done. Throw in a few curve ball hits to their confidence along the way, and many of them simply give up on pursuing that bright, limitless future they’d once envisioned. Many Queens forget that they’ve been wearing a crown this whole time. That’s where Gina DeVee comes in.
In The Audacity to Be Queen, renowned women’s empowerment and business coach Gina DeVee shows women how to reclaim their divine power, make their own rules, and take their kingdom by the reins. Historically, Queens have gotten a bad rap, and DeVee is here to set the record straight. Being a Queen doesn’t mean being a diva or being bitchy, and it’s not about being weak or ditsy. A Queen is compassionate, powerful, and self-assured. By owning her intelligence, her intuition, and her creativity, she is able to manifest her desires and fulfill her spiritual calling while being boldly unapologetic about being a Queen.
Within the pages of this book, DeVee weaves together personal, intimate stories from her own life and the lives of other Queens alongside practical exercises women can use to create a long-lasting transformation in their own lives. From learning how to manage her own financial investments to empowering her to create meaningful relationships at work and with loved ones, The Audacity to Be Queen encourages the modern woman to embrace what’s rightfully hers and harness the full potential of her purpose.
The Audacity to Be Queen is a manifesto fit for a monarch, and the complete go-to guide for living a truly legendary life.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Gina DeVee is a master at articulating what it means to be an empowered woman. At this exciting moment in history, we're being called to embrace the full force of our feminine fierceness, to stop apologizing, to joyfully share our greatness. This book is the guide we've been waiting for. Get ready y'all, the Queens have arrived!"—
Jen Sincero, #1 New York Times bestselling author of You Are a Badass and You Are a Badass at Making Money
"In a world that is celebrating the rise of the feminine, Gina DeVee's timely and unapologetic message models for women what it means to be empowered, prioritized and spiritually connected in our modern era. Gina's unique way of embodying the Queen archetype and her ability to communicate this much needed message to women of all cultures is an inspiration."—Marianne Williamson, #1 New York Times bestselling author of A Return to Love
"Gina DeVee's fierce devotion to helping women own, earn, and most importantly enjoy their worth is unparalleled. Her coaching experience, built upon years in the trenches with clients from all over the world, gives her a unique perspective on what the modern woman really needs to rise. Brass-tacks practicality blended with a profound spiritual message, Gina's unapologetic message ignites."—
Jennifer Racioppi, astrologer, success coach, and author of Lunar Logic and the forthcoming
book, Cosmic Health