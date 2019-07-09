Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Gina Devee
Gina DeVee is the founder of Divine Living and a renowned leader in women’s empowerment and business coaching. She has a Master’s Degree from the Michigan School of Psychology. She lives in Los Angeles, California, with her husband, Glenn, and her puppy, Lily.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Audacity to Be Queen
In every woman lives a Queen. When empowered, she is smart, feminine, confident, dynamic. But though many young girls are told to dream big and…