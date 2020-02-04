



When the Nazis broke the Black Code, used by American diplomatic missions around the world, they were able to get detailed portrayals of British positions and weaknesses in North Africa, sometimes just a few hours after they were written. Using this information, under Rommel’s command, they marched swiftly and terrifyingly toward Alexandria, with the ultimate goal of reaching the Middle East.



But Allied forces had broken the Nazis’ code, Enigma, as well. They soon discovered they were leaking information, and set off on a fevered and high-stakes search for the source.







War of Shadows is the cinematic story of the race for information in North African theater of World War II, and the battle of cryptographers on both sides of it. Years in the making, this book is a feat of historical research and storytelling, and a rethinking of the popular narrative of the war. It portrays the war not as an inevitable clash of heroes and villains but a spiraling series of failures and accidents-one that spread into Africa and nearly beyond.

