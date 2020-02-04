Gershom Gorenberg

Gershom Gorenberg is an Israeli historian and journalist who has been covering Middle Eastern affairs for three decades. He is the author of three books on Jewish history, The Unmaking of Israel, The Accidental Empire, and The End of Days, as well as coauthor of a biography of Yitzhak Rabin that won the National Jewish Book Award. A columnist for Washington Post opinions and a senior correspondent for The American Prospect, Gorenberg has also written for The New York Times Magazine, The Atlantic Monthly, The New York Review of Books, The New Republic, and Foreign Policy. For 15 years, he was as an associate editor of The Jerusalem Report, an Israeli news magazine. He is a visiting professor at the Columbia University School of Journalism and divides his time between Jerusalem and New York.