To Sanctify the World

The Vital Legacy of Vatican II

by George Weigel

Audiobook Downloadable / ISBN-13: 9781668611814

USD: $26.98  /  CAD: $33.98

ON SALE: October 4th 2022

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christianity / Catholic

A leading Catholic intellectual explains why the teachings of the Second Vatican Council are essential to the Church's future—and the world's

The Second Vatican Council (1962–1965) was the most important Catholic event in the past five hundred years. Yet sixty years after its opening on October 11, 1962, its meaning remains sharply contested and its promise unfulfilled.

In To Sanctify the World, George Weigel explains the necessity of Vatican II and explores the continuing relevance of its teaching in a world seeking a deeper experience of freedom than personal willfulness. The Council’s texts are also a critical resource for the Catholic Church as it lives out its original, Christ-centered evangelical purpose.

Written with insight and verve, To Sanctify the World recovers the true meaning of Vatican II as the template for a Catholicism that can propose a path toward genuine human dignity and social solidarity.

