Who Will Change The Way You See The World

In this ambitious global project, two hundred women share their inspiring stories of success and courage, love and pain, redemption and generosity. This updated, abridged edition includes powerful new interviews and stirring quotes alongside selections from the original book, all answering the same five questions. Presented in an accessible, chunky paperback brimming with stunning photographs and empowering stories, this new edition is an illuminating read for the modern woman and a lovely gift for mothers, sisters, daughters, and friends.
Genre: Nonfiction / Photography / Subjects & Themes / Portraits & Selfies

On Sale: October 1st 2019

Price: $25.95 / $32.95 (CAD)

ISBN-13: 9781452184968

Edition: Unabridged

