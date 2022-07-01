A New York Times Bestseller

An Indie Bestseller



“All classic children’s books are works of philosophy in one sense or another. But few classics for young readers are as entirely philosophical and contemplative, as engineered to instruct, as Genzaburo Yoshino’s How Do You Live? . . . not easily forgotten. . . Some may feel, as this reader did upon closing it, inclined to affirm an unusual truth: ‘I am wiser for having read this book.’”

—Adam Gopnik, The New York Times Book Review



“A heartwarming and empathetic text engineered to help kids comprehend the world around them and their places in it . . . Like the best Miyazaki films, [the] lessons are often deceptively simple, but they have implications for every person who comes of age through adversity.”

—Vulture



“How Do You Live? is that rare thing, especially in YA: a shamelessly philosophical novel, starting with its interrogative title. It asks its young readers to think about the person they want to be, and its adult readers to reflect on the person they’ve become.”

—Wired



“A teen ponders the complexities of life, history, and humanity in this 1937 classic from Japan being animated by Hayao Miyazaki . . . Simple and beautiful seasonal details reflect Copper’s emotional journey. Small glimpses into prewar Japanese life and culture, including tofu making, school social hierarchies, city life, and the intricacies and symbolism of words, contribute to the atmosphere. A foreword by Neil Gaiman perfectly captures the mood and significance of this book, a childhood favorite of Miyazaki’s and one that is sure to find a select, but eager, readership outside its homeland. A quiet, introspective look at life and how to be human.”

—Kirkus Reviews (starred review)



“[A] deeply thoughtful Japanese classic . . . A gentle tale of self-discovery and reflection, and a compassionate guidebook on integrity punctuated by rich sensory details . . . Yoshino’s timeless lessons will resonate with sensitive readers young and old.”

—Publishers Weekly (starred review)



“Thoughtful and hopeful in the vein of classic children's literature. [An] excellent translation, providing insight into Miyazaki's works.”

—Anime News Network



“Important, worthwhile, and surprisingly of-the-moment.”

—Asian Review of Books



“A beguiling . . . and ruminative coming-of-age tale . . . to excite interest and—happily—inspire thought.”

—Booklist



“Now is the perfect time for the translation of this novel and an even better time for today’s youth to give it a read. This book guides your way of living toward the right path.”

--Shelf Unbound



“A thought-provoking coming of age novel that teaches children how to navigate through life…beautiful…engaging.”

—YA Books Central



